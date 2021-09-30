FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2021 celebrates resilience

Despite the uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year and a half, FairPrice was the constant that shoppers could count on.

This is thanks to the implementation of various initiatives that ensure the continual availability and affordability of daily essentials, which protected and shielded customers from price fluctuations.

And this would not have been possible without the commitment and support of its suppliers and partners, who collaborated with the local supermarket chain to provide good value while maintaining a high quality of goods.

As such, FairPrice will be celebrating its partners in its annual FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards (FPEA) once again this year.

Launched in 2014, the FPEA aims to honour exemplary strategic partners who have continuously supported and participated in FairPrice's product marketing and promotion initiatives.

NEW CATEGORIES

The theme this year is Celebrating Resilience - an apt summary of FairPrice's shared experiences with its partners in serving customer needs amid disruptions to the business landscape.

The virtual ceremony will be held on Oct 7.

This year's FPEA will see the addition of 10 new categories.

Among the new categories is the Resilience Award, which recognises suppliers who have reacted and transformed their business strategy while maintaining exceptional sales results.

There is also the Best Product Launch, which aims to commend the supplier who has launched or relaunched trending brands in this competitive landscape.

As FairPrice is also heartened to see more strategic partners making a commitment to environmental sustainability through efforts such as marketing campaigns or product development, the Best Sustainability Award was introduced to recognise efforts on this front.

The remaining new categories are the Exemplary Performance Award, Key Account Manager Award, Best Brand Shopper Activation, Best Experiential Marketing, Best Content Marketing and Best Innovative Use of Shopper Media.

A total of 168 awards will be given out.

Additionally, a uniquely new consumer component of the FPEA will be launched this year in the form of the People's Choice Award.

With over 90 brand nominees and only 20 winners, the results are entirely determined by customer votes.

From now till Oct 3, vote for your favourite brands under four categories: Fresh, Frozen & Chilled, Grocery, Snacks & Beverages and Household Essentials.

Shoppers who submit their votes will be entered into a lucky draw and stand a chance to win $180 FairPrice gift vouchers.

Winners will be announced on Oct 14, a week after the FPEA ceremony.

FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2021 winners

TOP BUSINESS PARTNER

• DKSH Singapore

• Nestle Singapore

• Country Foods

• F&N Foods

• Freshmart Singapore

• Unilever Singapore

• Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore

• Malaysia Dairy Industries

• Crown Pacific Beverage

• Procter & Gamble Singapore

• Gardenia Foods Singapore

• Lam Soon Singapore

• Carlsberg Singapore

• Ban Choon Marketing

• Mondelez Asia Pacific

• Yu Fish

• Kao Singapore

• Lion Corporation

TOP BRAND EXCELLENCE

• Meiji

• Marigold

• Gardenia

• Milo

• Carlsberg

• Yakult

• Nescafe

• Seng Choon

• Pokka

• Tiger

• BoBo

• Sunshine

• Dettol

• Ayam Brand

• CP

• Naturel

• Zespri

• Haagen-Dazs

• Camel

• Sadia

• Anchor

• Okeanoss

• Similac

• Coca-Cola

• Colgate

• New Moon

• Royal Umbrella

• Darlie

• Panadol

• Listerine

• Clorox

• Beautex

• UIC

• Ka

• Tena

• Mama Lemon

• Kinohimitsu

• Glade

• Mr Muscle

• Brand's

• MamyPoko

• Pigeon

TOP SUPPLIER CATEGORY

• Sin Lieng Enterprise

• Guang Yuan Fresh Produce

• Crown Pacific Beverage

• F&N Foods

• Do Better Trading

• Ha Li Fa

• Freshmart Singapore

• Ban Choon Marketing

• Ojj Foods

• Jordon International Food Processing

• Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore

• Carlsberg Singapore

• Abbott Laboratories Singapore

• Nestle Singapore

• Lee Say Poultry Industrial

• Kee Song Food Corporation Singapore

• Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages

• Pokka

• Universal Sovereign Trading

• Kimberly-Clark Singapore

• Hupco

• Jwm Asia (Singapore)

• Seng Choon Farm

• Chew's Agriculture

• Tong Seng Produce

• Unilever Singapore

• General Mills Singapore

• DKSH Marketing Services

• Fonterra Brands Singapore

• Jacobs Douwe Egberts

• Meng Seng Singapore

• Sumifru Singapore

• Tai Sun (Lim Kee) Food Industries

• Seng Hua Hng Foodstuff

• Ferrero Asia Pacific

• DKSH Singapore

• Calbee Moh Seng

• Lee Kum Kee Singapore

• C S Tay Foods

• Nissin Foods Singapore

• Vitasoy International Singapore

• QB Food Trading

• Platinum Wines & Spirits

• VCT Group Of Wineries Asia

• Tastyfood Sales & Marketing

• Ngo Chew Hong Edible Oil

• Lam Soon Singapore

• Unilever Singapore

• Reckitt Benckiser Singapore

• Groupe SEB Singapore

• Swiss Butchery

• Ben Foods Singapore

TOP SME

• Matrix Star Marketing

• Seng Hua Hng Foodstuff

• Sing Long Foodstuff Trading

• Tastyfood Sales & Marketing

• Sheng Sheng F&B Industries

• Sun Kee

• Field Catering & Supplies

• Gba Corporation Singapore

• Tong Garden Food Singapore

• Meiji Seika Singapore

• Hock Seng Food

• Frosts Food & Beverage

• Hai Sia Seafood

• Energizer Singapore

• Juan Kuang

• Wipro Unza Singapore

• L.D. Waxson Singapore