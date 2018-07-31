Fashion finds

POH HENG

As the local jeweller’s 70th anniversary celebration kicks into high gear this month, it unveils the Poh Heng 70th Anniversary Signature Collection, The Odyssey ($17,000 to $370,000) and The Voyage ($17,000 to $170,000).

This is the second special edition collection from Poh Heng, following the launch of The Journey in March.

The Odyssey set comprises a one-of-a-kind necklace, bangle, ring, pendant and a pair of earrings, while The Voyage’s necklace marries the intensity of 18K yellow gold and the elegance of 18K white gold, encrusted with brilliant diamonds and celestial blue sapphires.

The Odyssey and The Voyage are now available at Poh Heng Orchard and Poh Heng People’s Park Complex.

6IXTY8IGHT

PHOTOS: 6IXTY8IGHT

The international fashion lingerie label has opened its first South-east Asian boutique at VivoCity, paying homage to its iconic pink hue – from the store facade and glass and neon storefront window displays to the store interior and fitting room.

It features a full range of lingerie, nightwear, loungewear, clothing and accessories.

The opening also marks the launch of 6IXTY8IGHT’s latest collection, Pretty In Pink ($9.90 to $26.90).

There is a combination of satin, lace and polka dot mesh in ultragirly designs. Look out for classic lingerie separates and dressier pieces like bralettes, slip dresses and pyjamas that will look just as good in as out of the bedroom.

ONITSUKA TIGER X NARIFURI

PHOTOS: ONITSUKA TIGER X NARIFURI

The Japanese shoe company introduces the California 78 Ex shoe ($189), its first collaboration with Japanese cycling apparel and casual wear brand narifuri.

The partnership also offers bags ($199, in black and navy) made with the same upper material in the same colour and print schemes as the California 78 Ex.

The Onitsuka Tiger x narifuri collection is available only at Onitsuka Tiger Suntec City.