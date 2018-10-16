Fashion finds

CHRISTIAN DIOR

Add a little colour to your world with the French luxury brand's latest eyewear collection, DiorColorQuake.

Worn by the models at the autumn-winter 2018/2019 ready-to-wear show and inspired by emblematic 1970s designs, the sunglasses boast attitude for an assured look.

DiorColorQuake references the "youthquakers", a term coined by Diana Vreeland, the editor-in-chief of Vogue US at the time, to describe the new energy erupting from the young generation.

The collection ($620) is now available at major optical stores.

ONITSUKA TIGER X ANDREA POMPILIO

The Japanese shoe company has released the Tiger Ally and Monk, a collaboration pack inspired by the 2018 autumn-winter line-up created under the direction of Italian designer Andrea Pompilio.

Tiger Ally ($159) features a heel counter and cushioning with fuzeGel that offers improved stability, and a pop graphic print by Australian illustrator James Gulliver Hancock spans the entire upper.

Monk ($149) is a court shoe with an external fastener, while a leather belt evocative of a double monk style makes for a clean, modern sneaker that can be donned and doffed with ease.

The Tiger Ally and Monk series is now available at Onitsuka Tiger VivoCity and Onitsuka Tiger Suntec City.

FOSSIL

A fan favourite from the 90s, the US watch company's limited-edition Fossil Mood Watch has made a comeback, with only 40 pieces up for grabs in Singapore.

It boasts a fun colour-changing dial that switches hues depending on the temperature of your wrist, with the corresponding moods on the case back and tin of the watch.

The timepiece comes in two sizes.

The Fossil Mood Watch ($199) is now available at the Fossil store at Ion Orchard.