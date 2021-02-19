Feel cool, clean and comfy with these buys

DARLIE

The toothpaste brand is back with another Sanrio Singapore collaboration - specially designed limited-edition Little Twin Stars mug with lid sets and All Shiny White Little Twin Stars Toothpaste.

Simply purchase any Darlie Double Action Toothpaste triple pack ($11.90) and get a free mug with lid set (worth $19.90).

Meanwhile, the All Shiny White Little Twin Stars Toothpaste ($7.60) for adults comes in two variants - Baking Soda and Charcoal Clean - and has two times the dissolvability power to remove stain build-up on your teeth and whiten them in 14 days.

These Darlie products are now available at selected FairPrice stores, Cold Storage, Sheng Siong, Giant, Prime, Hao Mart and U Stars, selected Watsons and Guardian stores as well as e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, S-Mart and Lazada.

PHOTOS: DARLIE

SUU BALM

Soothe itchy skin in minutes with the local skincare brand's upgraded dermatologist-driven Rapid Itch Relief Moisturiser for the body.

By activating a cold receptor on the sensory nerves in the skin, the fast-acting key ingredient menthol effectively blocks the itch and leaves users with a cool soothing sensation.

The improved formulation also uses two moisturising mechanisms, emollients and humectants, that are effectively absorbed into the skin.

They contain five types of skin-identical ceramides, filaggrin breakdown product and natural saccharide isomerate to restore the skin barrier and boost moisture levels.

The Suu Balm Rapid Itch Relief Moisturiser ($21.90 and $49.90, in two sizes) is now available at Unity, Guardian and Watsons stores as well as Suu Balm's official online stores.

From now till Feb 24, enjoy 20 per cent off at these pharmacies.

PHOTOS: SUU BALM

COMFORT

Keep your laundry soft, fresh-smelling and bacteria-free with the Comfort Ultra Anti-Bac Fabric Softener from the makers of Lifebuoy.

Not only does it make your newly washed clothes smell heavenly with its crisp light mix of tea tree oil and yuzu extracts, it also protects your clothing's fibres to avoid them from overstretching and keeps them soft.

It has an added benefit to help keep clothes clean and sanitised, effectively removing 99.9 per cent of bacteria, and is suitable for those with sensitive skin.

The Comfort Ultra Anti-Bac Fabric Softener ($7.95) is now available at FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong, RedMart and Watsons Online.

PHOTOS: COMFORT

GAIN CITY

The sustainable, environmentally friendly partnership between the local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer and classifieds marketplace Carousell will make it quicker and simpler for Carousell users to search for pre-loved air-con units.

These are ideal for homeowners looking for a low-budget, cost-efficient option to replace their air-con unit.

Carousell users will be able to search for and select their desired air-con unit and purchase it directly through the official Gain City Carousell account (carousell.sg/gaincityofficial) and make arrangements for the installation.