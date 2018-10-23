Fenty Beauty's global make-up artist on how to get Rihanna's glow

(Above) Fenty Beauty's global make-up artist Hector Espinal with Barbadian megastar Rihanna, whose beauty brand Fenty turned one earlier this month.

Fenty Beauty's global make-up artist Hector Espinal with Barbadian megastar Rihanna, whose beauty brand Fenty turned one earlier this month (above).

Beauty trends may come and go, but we will always want glowing, luminous and sun-kissed skin.

Who better to teach us how to achieve that "lit from within" glow than Fenty Beauty's global make-up artist Hector Espinal?

After all, to be part of a beauty brand by Barbadian megastar Rihanna, you would have to have one heck of a personality - with powerful make-up skills to match.

Fenty Beauty is known for its emphasis on inclusivity, with each product designed to be compatible for a variety of skin tones.

In addition to foundation that comes in 40 shades, it is also known for the stunning highlighters that show up on any complexion.

Espinal was in town with Rihanna earlier this month to celebrate Fenty Beauty's first anniversary. Here are his tips on perfecting that dewy look.

On wearing highlighters

"Be strategic instead of putting it (highlight) all over. I like to do a brown soft smokey eye with glitter just on the centre of the lids or lips. The latter creates an illusion of a fuller pout."

On highlighting when you have textured skin

"Shimmery highlighters will enhance textured skin and large pores so keep the glitter on the eyes. If you have smooth skin, go for it and you can place glitter on your cheeks but not on the eyes and lips."

On getting that glow up

"Use a gloss instead of a powder because it makes the skin look dewier. You can apply (Fenty's) Gloss Bomb on your cheekbones."

On looking dewy, not greasy

"Use primer and Invisimatte (blotting powder). It's the only way you will survive. Rihanna loves the Invisimatte and Stunna Lip Paint. That's why we have four new shades."

On Rihanna's secret to glowing skin

"Two days ago, she said, no sleep, work hard and Fenty Beauty."

On getting your highlight to last all day

"Eyeshadow primer and primer for your face. Concentrate your primer on parts of your face that you'll be highlighting."

On his favourite Fenty product

"Match Stix. All the matte ones. You can use them as foundation, concealer, contour, highlight, lipstick and eyeshadow."