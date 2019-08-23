Festival of fun from Land of Rising Sun

Surround yourself with all things Japanese at the largest Japanese cultural and fun-play event in Singapore - and it is just in time for the Mid-Autumn festivities too.

The second edition of the Japan Summer Festival will be held at the National Stadium on Sept 7 and 8, noon to 9pm, in conjunction with the quarterly Sports Hub Community Play Day.

Visitors will be treated to an immersive experience in traditional and popular Japanese culture. They can expect plenty of tasty treats and products from the more than 100 booths showcasing authentic Japanese food and beverages, merchandise and games.

Highlights include stage performances, the traditional Bon Odori dance, Yukata try-outs and more.

There will also be a two-day Pokemon Carnival and Pikachu Dance Parade, during which Pokemon fans can take part in six carnival games and catch the parade on the stadium grounds.

Last year's edition of Japan Summer Festival was attended by more than 42,000 visitors, and organiser Singapore Sports Hub is hoping for an even greater response this year, what with more F&B establishments coming on board and a more exciting line-up.

Ms Serene How, Singapore Sports Hub's assistant director of marketing, told The New Paper: "The event aims to strengthen cultural exchanges between the Japanese and the local community, and we received great feedback on our first edition.

"There is a large community of Japanese expatriates in Singapore, consisting mostly of corporate employees and their families, and this is a great opportunity for the local community to celebrate the Natsu Matsuri festivities together with them."

She added: "Japan has always been a top travel destination choice for Singaporeans.

"With this event, we hope to bring a slice of authentic Japan to the local community, without them having to travel to Japan."

From now until Sept 6, purchase tickets online at a discounted price of $6. On-site tickets are $8 and admission is free for children below 1.2m.

Tickets are available from the Sports Hub Tix website (www.sportshubtix.sg) and booking hotline (3158-7888), the Sports Hub Tix box office at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, The Star Performing Arts Centre box office, Scotts Square Concierge Desk and all SingPost outlets.