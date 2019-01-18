Festive deals for CNY

GAIN CITY

Till Jan 30 at the open field outside Tampines MRT station, the local consumer electronics and IT retailer brings you a wide range of gadgets to celebrate the first anniversary of its Tampines 1 showroom.

Get $400 Ang Pow Cashback plus $100 grocery vouchers when you purchase an LG 55-inch UHD Smart TV or another $400 cashback if you decide to change your home air-conditioner to the new Samsung Sys 4.

For tech enthusiasts, grab a Lenovo laptop ($299, with Intel processor, 4GB ram and Windows 10) or an Apple MacBook Pro with a $300 cashback.

Get kitchen appliances to whip up festive delicacies and wow your family and friends for reunion dinner with a 5L Steamboat ($45) or a 1L Steamboat ($22).

Expect lots of festive giveaways, including a WMF cookware set worth $457 when you spend $1,500, a chance to win a Volkswagen Beetle for every $100 spent in a single receipt and Gain City limited-edition red packets with a minimum purchase of $50.

NEW MOON

To commemorate its 60th anniversary, the local abalone brand has released its Special Edition Braised South Africa Abalone - double boiled and infused with scallop.

Sustainably farmed in the pristine Atlantic and Indian Oceans, the Haliotis Midae breed of abalone is cultivated for consistency in quality, size and texture, ensuring optimal freshness and taste.

At a promotion price of $60 for two cans (usual price $120.40), the Special Edition Braised South Africa Abalone is available at leading supermarkets, petrol marts, convenience stores, pharmacies and departmental stores.

New Moon has also unveiled Timeless, an eco-friendly and reusable gift-set packaging, which comes in luxurious gold or red. Its inner tray signifies the sincerity of the giver, and its velvet touch is sleek and opulent.

BOSE

Head to Paragon and check out the new Bose Single Branded Store launched today by One Futureworld, a Thakral Group company.

Set in a modern and immersive environment to offer shoppers an opportunity to discover the US consumer electronics brand's complete range of innovative audio solutions, the 1,400 sq ft store includes a demo room, where customers can bask in the Bose experience.

LEGO

Usher in a prosperous new year with the return of the toy company's annual Gift with Purchase.

The Year of the Pig will not be complete without the signature limited-edition Lego 40186 Year of the Pig set, available now at Toys 'R' Us and Lego-certified stores till Jan 31.

They are up for free redemption with a minimum purchase of $80 on all Lego products, while stocks last.

For young shoppers, register and build a Lego micro pig at Toys 'R' Us on weekends from now till Jan 27. Be sure to enter a lucky draw when you purchase any Lego set at the toy retailer and stand a chance to win a limited edition 27cm-tall Lego Pig (10 sets are up for grabs).

COLD STORAGE

Shop at the local supermarket chain for exciting promotions and goodies as we welcome the Year of the Pig.

From today, United Overseas Bank card holders simply need to spend a minimum of $60 using the UOB Delight Card or $80 with other UOB cards in a single receipt to receive a limited-edition hongbao set with a colourful twist. Spend a minimum of $80 using the UOB Delight Card or $100 with other UOB cards to receive $10 off any brand of canned abalone, abalone treasure pot (pen cai) or abalone gift set.

UNIQLO

The Japanese casual wear designer, manufacturer and retailer will distribute red packets - designed by Uniqlo - from Jan 21 at all stores while stocks last, with no minimum spend.

The traditional Chinese New Year hongbao motifs are given a modern spin with the design elements of clothing and fabric weaves, symbolic of Uniqlo LifeWear. The cute origami design at the back of the red packet adds a fun touch and reflects Uniqlo's identity and heritage as a Japanese company.