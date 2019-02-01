Festive fun and goodies await

CITY SQUARE MALL

From now till Feb 17, explore the shopping mall's beautiful Tunnel of Spring Blossoms with your loved ones and do not miss the Springfest Carnival filled with games and rides such as a carousel, trackless train, inflatable bouncer, pirate ship and swing chairs.

It takes place on weekdays (5pm to 10pm) and weekends and public holidays (1pm to 10pm) at L1, City Green Park.

On Feb 15 at 4pm at the L1 mall entrance, celebrate the new year with the lion dance troupe as they usher in fortune and prosperity.

Or enjoy late-night shopping at Don Don Donki's third and latest outlet (9am to midnight, including the Chinese New Year period).

DIAMANTI PER TUTTI

The contemporary jewellery brand from Belgium has launched its first store at Raffles City Shopping Centre, marking its entry into South-east Asia.

Its pieces are hand set with ethically sourced diamonds for everyday wear, and the collections include Black Tulip ($128 to $480), Endless ($112 to $720), Circles ($114 to $1,120) and Mystique ($96 to $272).

To celebrate its opening and in the spirit of Chinese New Year, the first 50 customers in the queue at the Diamanti Per Tutti store tomorrow at 1pm stand to win prizes such as its classic jewellery, limited edition Del Rey chocolates and cash vouchers.

GOJEK

Under a new partnership with Carousell, the Indonesian ride-hailing service will reward users of the local consumer-to-consumer marketplace who are new Gojek riders with $13 in ride vouchers until March 6.

Simply download the Gojek app by clicking on the advertisements on Carousell.

The vouchers are valid for 14 days and are issued within 24 hours of a user installing the Gojek app and registering his account.

Gojek will also be upgrading its app and policies.

YEO'S

The home-grown food and beverage company is serving up prizes this Chinese New Year.

From now to Feb 28, stand a chance to drive away a luxurious Infiniti Q50 2.0T Luxe Sedan by purchasing a minimum of $18 worth of Yeo's participating products in a single receipt.

You can also play the Yeo's Facebook Treasure Chest game and win $10,000 worth of prizes such as Mary Chia beauty treatment gift vouchers, canned abalone and cartons of hampers containing Yeo's Asian drinks such as Chrysanthemum Tea, Winter Melon Tea, Soy Bean Milk and Glass Jelly Drink in their new packaging.

Participate by purchasing a minimum of $5 worth of Yeo's participating products from now till Feb 10 in a single receipt.

COLD STORAGE

Give your kitchen a pop of colour with the Berndes range of cookware sets from Germany. Every $10 spent in one receipt at the local supermarket chain earns you one stamp, while five stamps makes you eligible to buy the renowned Berndes Cast Iron, Enamel Cookware and Ramekin Collection at special prices.

The promotion and stamp issuance period is from today to April 25, and shoppers can continue to redeem the cookware till May 2.

JEM

Embark on an epic adventure with Toothless and discover the magic of the new animated sequel How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (now showing here) at the lifestyle hub's Level 1 Atrium from now to Feb 10, 12pm to 9pm.

Join Hiccup the Viking and Toothless the Night Fury dragon in a green screen experience.

In the green screen arena, fans can climb into the saddle to transform into dragon riders and fly through the Hidden World with Toothless and battle the villain Grimmel to save the dragon race.

The ride will be captured in customised videos and photos, which will be sent to participants via e-mail.

You can also buy official How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World merchandise (including play sets, figurines, stationery, school bags and water bottles) at the merchandise zone by Robinsons between 10.30am and 10pm daily.

ASIAMALLS

As part of the local property management company's festive promotions, fill your snack platter at the Festive Goodies Fair, held at the L1 atriums of Tiong Bahru Plaza, Hougang Mall, Century Square and White Sands. Buy treats on offer from now to Feb 4 from shops such as Deli Indo, Arkon, Cookies 4 U, Chop Tai Chong Kok, House of Melon Seed and Bakery Cuisine.

Prizes await shoppers across all six malls in AsiaMalls' portfolio - including Liang Court and Tampines 1 - in the Perkz of Fortune Draw, AMperkz Festive Feast, Prosperous Plinko and Double Prosperity Redemption.

JURONG POINT

Till Feb 19, the shopping mall will feature majestic decorations to showcase the grandeur of a royal Chinese palace.

Shake off attractive prizes from the Fortune Prosperity Tree by tomorrow (noon to 8pm), meet and greet the God of Fortune mascot who will be making his rounds this weekend (1pm and 5pm) or enjoy jaw-dropping stunts during the lion dance performance on Feb 13 (11.30am).

And on Sunday, learn the art behind yusheng platter-making with local celebrity food artist Shirley Wong, aka Little Miss Bento, and try your hand at designing it in the shape of a pig.