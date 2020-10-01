Final days of Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's biggest clearance sale

Don't miss out on the final four days of Harvey Norman's biggest factory outlet clearance, happening at an additional 10,000 sq ft of retail space at Block 750 - on top of the chain's existing Harvey Norman Factory Outlet store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road.

Expect further markdowns way below factory outlet prices on electrical, IT, furniture and bedding, before the sale ends on Oct 4.

This is your last chance to get $504 off a branded 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV ($795, usual price $1,299; plus free delivery, wall mount and installation worth $129, limited to first 20 sets) and enjoy more than 55 per cent off the Panasonic Washer NA-FS10A7HRQ ($397, usual price $949; limited display sets only).

Meanwhile, save $400 on the Olympus Pen Interchangeable Lens Compact System Camera with 14-42mm Lens ($598, usual price $998; with free battery plus 45mm F1.8 Lens worth $149, while stocks last), save $50 on the Ninja Pro Blender Nutrition Extractor ($99, usual price $149; limited to the first 50 sets), save $32 on a branded 23.6-inch Full HD Monitor ($147, usual price $179) and receive more than 50 per cent off the JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth Speaker ($89, usual price $179).

Leather sofas are priced from $499, and mattresses are on sale at up to 80 per cent off (includes showroom display sets).

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

DBS/POSB credit card members can exclusively receive a free $30 Harvey Norman voucher with minimum spend of $999 in a single receipt (for the first 1,000 redemptions). Terms and conditions apply, check in-store for details.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Tampines and Pasir Ris MRT stations to the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.