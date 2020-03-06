Follow these bedroom feng shui tips for a blissful marriage

Fengshui for romance dictates you have things in pairs around the house. Have twos of everything, as much as you can, says the writer.

Marriage is hard work, and at times, couples go through rough patches or dry seasons.

Fengshui could be one way to improve aspects of your relationship by optimising the energy in your bedroom.

According to New York-based fengshui consultant Laura Cerrano, it's "not just about the physical presentation of the room and the accessories in it".

As is common in fengshui, "it's important to have an emotional connection that aligns your intentions with your heart, allowing yourself to open up and feel the energy of the room".

Here are some tried-and-true strategies for improving bedroom energy to bring bliss into your union.

Position the bed correctly

Make sure the bed is not pushed into a corner, and is easily accessible from all directions. This promotes positive energy and balance in the room, and is symbolic of creating equal space for you and your partner.

Opt for a wooden headboard (or bed frame)

Your headboard and bed frame play a significant role in optimising the fengshui of your bedroom, and therefore your relationship. Choose a solid wooden headboard and frame because the element of wood relates to the symbolic nature of supporting your body and energy when sleeping alongside your spouse.

Always keep doors shut

No door should be open in the bedroom, especially during the night when you and your spouse go to sleep. An open door is a good sign of opportunity, but only when it comes to business. It is not a good sign for your personal life, as it provides invitation for external influences.

Avoid bodies of water

One of the most important tips for fengshui for romance would be to avoid water bodies in the room. A small fountain or even an aquarium would be a bad idea to place inside a bedroom, because water will "dilute" your love.

Remove the television

Having a television or even a radio in the bedroom is a disruptive force and can draw attention away from more important things like marital sex. Some fengshui theories even state that having a television in your bedroom is like an invitation for a third party to come into the relationship.

Keep some plants or flowers around

Plants and flowers have always been symbols of love, beauty and life and it would be beneficial for you to have some greenery in the bedroom or even the house. Keep them in the south-west corner as much as you can. Remember to take care and remove all dead flowers and leaves regularly, for this is an unwelcome aspect for love.

Have twos of everything

Fengshui for romance dictates you have things in pairs around the house. Have twos of everything, as much as you can. For example, instead of having one side table, have two. Instead of one frame on the wall, hang two.

Choose the right bedroom colours

Go for romantic colours, for they will enhance the romantic aspect in the relationship. Pink or red are good options. Avoid using black, brown and green.

Mirror, mirror not on the wall

From a fengshui perspective, mirrors in the bedroom are a no-no because they possess past energies that have the potential of bringing in a third party to your marriage. Also, mirrors are said to be particularly charged, which can lead to restless sleep. It's best to keep your bedroom reflection-free and look at each other instead.

Be strategic with artwork

The photos and pictures you choose to bring into the bedroom directly correlates to the energy you bring into your life. Keep busy street scenes off your walls and instead go for calm, romantic scenes. It's also wise to avoid artwork with groupings of three, which can bring the thought of a third party into the relationship.