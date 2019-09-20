Fun times ahead

COURTS

The local retailer of home electronics, IT products and furniture is hosting its first Fifa Gaming Tournament at the L1 Atrium of Courts Megastore at Tampines on Sept 28 and 29, with the final on Oct 5 (all from noon).

Players will battle it out on the newly-launched Fifa 20 full game, with the chance to score big from a total prize pool of $3,700.

Those interested can register at http://bit.ly/COURTSFIFA20. Slots are limited to the first 128 who sign up on a first come first served basis.

Participants can look forward to freebies upon registration at the start of the tournament, including GoGear earphones worth $49.90 and $10 Courts gaming vouchers.

And from Sept 23 to Oct 6, try out Fifa 20 at the pop-up Gaming Zone at the Megastore, where PlayStation 4 consoles will be set up with popular game titles.

It will be available at all Courts stores from Sept 27.

You can preorder your copy of the game at www.courts.com.sg at a promotional price of $69.90 (usual price $79.90).

PHOTO: COURTS

DOWNTOWN EAST

The local lifestyle destination's monthly outdoor movie screening is back with Singapore's largest outdoor movie screen on Sept 28 at 7.30pm.

Catch the 2018 PG-rated sci-fi action blockbuster Bumblebee and enjoy free flow popcorn, nachos and cheese. The screening will take place at Open Plaza 2 (outside D'Marquee), and admission is free.

PHOTO : DOWNTOWN EAST

LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE

The Korean multinational electronics company's newly launched LG Puri- Care Air Purifier ($1,099) provides the ideal solution to protect families from the haze.

Featuring 360-degree purification capability and a six-step filtration system, it removes invisible air pollutants of up to PM 1.0.

Users can connect the air purifier to the LG SmartThinQ app, using voice commands to check on the indoor air quality and change the air purification mode at home.

The LG PuriCare Air Purifier is now available at Courts, Harvey Norman and Best Denki.

PHOTO: LG ELECTRONICS

IKEA

This month, the Swedish furniture retailer launches a wide range of products that sport expressive patterns, complementary colours and contrasting materials.

Revitalise your bedroom with the Slattum upholstered bed and Skuggbracka quilt cover featuring bold patterns, or add colour to your living room with the Klockranka cushion cover or Pelarboj table lamp.

There are also items made of renewable and sustainable materials, like the Svallet work lamp made with recycled plastic and plastic plates from the Talrika series made from a plant-based, renewable material.

The products ($5.90 to $799) are now available at Ikea Alexandra, Ikea Tampines and online.

PHOTO: IKEA

OH!K AND STARHUB

In celebration of the fifth anniversary of Korean TV channel Oh!K and to kick off StarHub Night Of Stars 2019, the two have partnered for Korean actor-host Sung Hoon's public fan meet on Sept 27 at 6pm at City Square Mall. Expect a string of K-experiences including stage games and photo opportunities at the event.

Oh!K subscribers on StarHub stand a chance to win an up-close K-experience with Sung Hoon by presenting their StarHub Entertainment bill at the event from 3.30pm. Only 20 pairs of photo passes are available on a first come first served basis.

PHOTO: OH!K AND STARHUB

COLD STORAGE

From Sept 27 to Oct 10, enjoy the taste of Korea with the local supermarket chain's K-Food Fair.

In addition, try before you buy and sample treats at Cold Storage Bugis, Plaza Singapura, Causeway Point, Compass One and Takashimaya on Sept 27 to 29 and the following Friday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm.

Take home Korean delights such as YangBan Rice Porridge with Abalone/Tuna, Jongga Kimchi Ramen bowls, and Color Foods Daily Nut snacks.

You also stand a chance to win a pair of economy class redemption tickets to Korea with 100,000 KrisFlyer miles and 10 consolation prizes of 10,000 KrisFlyer miles each.

PHOTO: COLD STORAGE

CETAPHIL

The dermatological skincare brand's Pro Acne Prone range includes the Pro Acne Prone Oil Control Foam Wash ($32.90), which cleanses deeply yet gently, removing up to 98 per cent of excess oil and leaving skin supple and soft.

The lightly-textured Pro Acne Prone Oil-free Moisturising Lotion SPF 25 ($42.90) soothes and relieves skin by alleviating dryness and roughness, while strengthening and restoring the skin barrier.

PHOTO: CETAPHIL

The products are now available at all leading retail and hospital pharmacies as well as Cetaphil's official online stores on Qoo10, Lazada, RedMart and Shopee.