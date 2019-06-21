Furnish your home for less at Harvey Norman

Get your home essentials, including furniture and appliances, for under $1,800 at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet.

The thought of furnishing a home can be daunting.

Having already spent a bomb on a new flat, the financial headaches mount when you think of putting in furniture and appliances.

Yet, it is possible to do so under a tight budget at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet.

As part of the Australian retail chain's upcoming sale, which The New Paper had a sneak preview of, you will be able to get essential items spending less than $1,800 - with discounts of up to 90 per cent at its 38,500 sq ft store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road.

Some people might think that amount would be blown on just getting a television set.

But Harvey Norman is offering a 32-inch branded Slim LED television for just $198 (usual price $399).

And you can kick back and enjoy it on a Seattle three-seater full fabric sofa that costs just $200 (usual price $2,498).

A Diva dining table and four Callas dining chairs will cost you just $150 (usual price $1,799) and a branded queen-size mattress and bed frame can be bought at $250 (usual price $2,599).

Appliances around the house might be another expensive worry for a new homeowner, but Harvey Norman makes sure nothing will burn a hole in your pocket.

Purchase a Midea 7kg top load washer for only $265 (usual price $399), a Midea 210-litre two-door fridge for only $387 (usual price $549) and a Europace handstick vacuum for only $48 (usual price $129.90).

Throw in a branded notebook which costs $299 (usual price $369) and you will have got your essentials for just under $1,800, saving over $6,900.

These deals will be available only during the upcoming sale period.

A Harvey Norman spokesman told The New Paper: "Factory outlet prices are made possible because the items consist of current models sourced through an exclusive one-off bulk buy for the factory outlet and a global bulk buy due to our presence in several countries with over 260 stores.

"They are also discontinued models that are priced to clear, overstock and clearance models, dented or refurbished items and display sets."

The spokesman added: "Shoppers can have fun and be amazed at how many things they can get at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet with only $1,800. The savings customers can enjoy are massive as clearance deals are refreshed every week."

Find out how to win $1,800 worth of Harvey Norman vouchers at tnp.sg/harveywin. Terms and conditions apply. In addition, for a limited time only, enjoy up to 70 per cent off electrical, computer and bedding products at the Harvey Norman Star Vista Pop Up store (#01-14), open daily from 11am to 9.30pm.