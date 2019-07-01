Furnish your home for under $1,800 with Harvey Norman factory outlet sale

Get the Diva dining set, Seattle three-seater sofa and a queen-size mattress (above) at 90 per cent off.

Bargain hunters are in for a treat, as the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet is kicking off its 2nd Anniversary Sale this week.

The Australian retail chain's 38,500 sq ft store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, is offering phenomenal anniversary savings on electronics, computers, furniture and bedding - with deals starting from $2 - for five days only, from July 4 to 8.

There is no better time and place to start furnishing your home. And with factory outlet prices, it is possible to do so for less than $1,800.

Budget-conscious shoppers will be able to snag massively discounted items at over 90 per cent off, like the Seattle three-seater full fabric sofa that costs just $200 (usual price $2,498), Diva dining table and four Callas dining chairs for $150 (usual price $1,799) and branded queen-size mattress with bed frame at $250 (usual price $2,599).

You can also purchase electronics like a 32-inch Slim LED television for just $198 (usual price $399), Midea 7kg top load washer for only $265 (usual price $399), Midea 210-litre two-door fridge for only $387 (usual price $549) and Europace handstick vacuum for only $48 (usual price $129.90).

Throw in a branded notebook which costs $299 (usual price $369) and you will have got your essentials for just under $1,800, saving more than $6,900.

What's more, spend a minimum of $80 in a single receipt to receive a host of privileges during the 2nd Anniversary Sale, like a sure-win prize in the Sure Win Tikam Tikam.

The prize can be a mini portable fan, hair dryer, IT accessory, travel cushion, even a mobile phone. If you pick No. 2 on the board, you can get a chance to claim a dining or entertainment voucher.

Separately, you will also get a chance to buy a series of items for only $2, including a Philips 43-inch Full HD LED TV worth $599, Delonghi Dehumidifier worth $429, Panasonic Stand Fan worth $229, HP Notebook worth $629, Samsung Tablet worth $598, Sennheiser Earphone worth $169, queen size mattress worth $4,709 and Study Desk worth $399.

Two winners will be chosen at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

Lastly, four lucky customers will get a chance to win $1,800 worth of Harvey Norman vouchers for their very own shopping spree.

Enter the draw by scanning a QR code at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet.