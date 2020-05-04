Shopping

Gain City celebrates Labour Day with photo collage of its 800 staff

PHOTO: GAIN CITY
May 04, 2020 06:00 am

Local electronics retailer Gain City celebrated May Day by compiling a photo collage of its 800 employees posing with the Singapore flag from their homes, as a reminder to fight Covid-19 as a company and a country.

Mr Kenny Teo, Gain City's managing director, said: "As a brand, we always emphasise building a relationship with our customer, but we want to build one with our employees first. This Labour Day, we want to put even more emphasis on how we can brave this season together because we believe our greatest asset is our people."

