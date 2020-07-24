Gain City dishes out $5 deals, official Shopee e-store launch offers

A special Gain City X Shopee Live event with hosts Cyrus and Rio will be held tomorrow at 9pm.

To celebrate Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut's fifth anniversary, the local consumer electronics retailer is offering incredible deals starting from $5.

Pay only $5 for a wireless mouse (usual price $14), cordless kettle (usual price $44.90), Viro fibre pillow (usual price $18) or an LED desk lamp (usual price $12.90), or fork out just $55 for a Mayer Air Fryer (usual price $69), 16-piece Corelle dinner set (usual price $150) or Mistral Ceramic Cooker (usual price $108).

Look out for more celebratory deals at $155 and $555 in-store, while stocks last. These offers are not valid with air-conditioner purchases and other discounts and promotions.

What's more, for just $5 (no purchase required), you can get to savour Gain City's secret recipe pineapple fried rice plus soup of the day (usual price $9.80).

Gain City customers can also register for a free account to enjoy exclusive Family Card Member deals.

The membership allows shoppers to accumulate points that can be used to offset their next purchase.

Gain City also guarantees the lowest price on any purchase. If customers can find a similar item sold cheaper at any other major retailer, they can return to Gain City within eight days of purchase and receive a refund of up to 31/2 times the price difference.

Gain City will also be launching its official store with Shopee (shopee.sg/gaincity) this weekend, with up to 70 per cent off and additional flash vouchers of $20, $30, $70, $100 and $150 through a special Gain City X Shopee Live event tomorrow at 9pm with hosts Cyrus and Rio.

Exclusive Shopee deals include the Samsung System 3 Air-con at $3,449 (usual price $3,793, with additional $100 flash voucher), which comes with free three-year installation warranty, material upgrade, 45-inch Sharp TV worth $599 and Kenwood Oven Toaster worth $169.

The Acer Laptop 15.6-inch is going for $858 (with additional $30 flash voucher, free Acer carrying case and three-year McAfee Antivirus), the Philips 58-inch UHD Smart TV is now $959 (usual price $1,299, with additional $30 flash voucher), the Sharp 50-inch UHD 4K Android TV is $999 (usual price $1,899, with additional $150 flash voucher), the LG top load washer is $759 (usual price $1,089, with additional $20 flash voucher) and the Samsung side by side fridge is $2,099 (usual price $2,699, with additional $70 flash voucher and free $50 grocery voucher).

In addition, expect Shopee giveaways such as the Oster Personal Coffee Blender (worth $79.90), Hitachi 12-inch Fan (worth $149) and Tefal Hello Kitty Kettle 0.8 litre (worth $69.90).