Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut celebrates 3rd birthday with deals

Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut is celebrating its third anniversary with an Eat & Shop Sunday event.

With doors opening at 8am on June 9, the event will see the launch preview of the four Gain City X Hello Kitty Plush. The set of four will be available on the day at the special price of $73.

The Gain City X Hello Kitty Plush will go on sale on July 1 during the Gain City Family Card Members' Day at $19 each with any purchase at all Gain City showrooms.

All sales proceeds of the plush toys will go towards raising funds for a new van, specially retrofitted with wheelchair lifter for non-ambulatory passengers, for the Handicaps Welfare Association (HWA).

It will enable HWA, a non-profit organisation, to better serve people with disabilities and the rapidly ageing population with wheelchair-accessible transport service.

At Eat & Shop Sunday, shoppers can enjoy great trade-in values, such as up to $750 exclusive trade-in value for old washers, $1,200 for fridges, $1,900 for television sets and more.

The celebration continues with free bubble milk tea from Gong Cha, as well as an auction starting at 3pm. For one day only, you can bid for a Sony 55" TV, Dyson products, home appliances and IT products from $3.