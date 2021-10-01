Gain City Sungei Kadut turns red for World Heart Day

From now till Oct 3, Gain City is illuminating its flagship store at Sungei Kadut red to render support for World Heart Day.

Red not only symbolises the colour of heart health and life, but also represents red flags to warn us of the signs and symptoms of cardiovascular disease.

Gain City is playing its part in promoting awareness for cardiovascular disease, which is the world’s top killer with more than 18 million deaths annually.

For those living with cardiovascular disease, they face even greater risk and implications from the Covid-19 virus.

Mr Kenny Teo, managing director of Gain City, said: “As red illuminates the skyline in Sungei Kadut to commemorate World Heart Day, Gain City hopes to remind all to take preventative steps as well as make lifestyle changes to avoid cardiovascular diseases. Let’s all do our part to stay healthy and stay safe.”