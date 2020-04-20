Gain City's influencers to update you on deals and Covid-19 measures

Shop with the Gain City Happy Gang even as you stay home and stay safe during the Covid-19 crisis.

Starting today, Monday to Friday at 8pm, 10 influencers will appear live on Gain City's Facebook page, where they will be updating customers on any new Covid-19 developments and measures that need to be adhered to, as well as introducing the latest products and deals available on gaincity.com

Catch Cyrus (@CyrusTalks) and Seraphina (@SeraphinaGenesis) on Monday; Tyler (@tylerhikaru) and Cyrus on Tuesday; DeZhong (@deprinceofzhong), Glenn (@glenncheow) and Alicia (@aliciacho) on Wednesday; Rio (@RioTylor99), Alicia (@smilealotgal) and Roza (@kazzrozza) on Thursday; and Rio and Alvina (@musicalvina) on Friday.

At the start of the circuit breaker period, these 10 influencers recorded an original song to lift Singaporeans' spirits. It was posted on Gain City's Facebook and garnered more than 500,000 views in three days.