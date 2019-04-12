Gain City's Mid-Week Madness Sale extends to this weekend

Gain City, the local consumer electronics and IT retailer has extended its Mid-Week Madness Sale to this weekend and added more merchandise across four Gain City showrooms - Gain City Mega-store@Sungei Kadut, Gain City Ang Mo Kio, Gain City Marina Square and Gain City Tampines 1.

On top of daily LG special deals at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut, for today only, get an extra $100 off with the purchase of a 55 inch and above LG TV.

Tomorrow and Sunday, purchase an LG 55-inch Nano Cell TV for just $1,599 (usual price $2,399), and receive $100 grocery vouchers and free wall mount (the first 50 customers get an additional $100 off).

You can also get an LG 8kg Top Load Washer for $380 (usual price $599) and an LG Two-Door Fridge for $1,149 plus a $180 grocery voucher (usual price $1,799).

In addition, Gain City is celebrating its 38th anniversary with a wide range of LG products, with prices slashed up to 65 per cent. You can also trade in your old air-conditioner to get up to $700 in rebates when you buy a new unit.

All Gain City shoppers will also get a chance to win one million Gain City Family Card Reward Points with every $100 spent.

Another reason to head down to Gain City?

K-pop star Chung Ha will appear at an open press conference at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut on April 21 at 1.30pm.

She will be town for her solo fan-meet tour at Zepp@Bigbox, where she will spend a fun evening of performances and up-close interactions with her Singapore Byulharangs.

Log on to Gain City and LG's Facebook and Instagram for more information as Gain City is giving away autographed Chung Ha CDs and posters via its social media.

In addition, purchase either the LG OLED TV, LG TWINWash or LG InstaView Refrigerator at Gain City and stand to receive VIP, Cat 2 and 3 tickets (worth $98 to $228) to the fan-meet.