Gain City's Tech Show back with up to 70% off branded gadgets

The local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer's New Homeowners Group Buy event is also taking place this weekend at Megastore@Sungei Kadut.

Gain City's massive Tech Show is back tomorrow and Sunday at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut, where shoppers will be introduced to smart home upgrades paired with attractive discounts.

What's more, expect up to 70 per cent off laptops, gaming gear, phones, IT gadgets, smart home products and more from your favourite brands.

Save big on the widest range of TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony, with 55-inch TVs starting from just $799. Plus, enjoy up to $580 trade-in discount for your old TV. Terms and conditions apply.

Register for the event at bit.ly/GainCityTechShow

Additional tech deals include the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G 6.67-inch smartphone (8 + 256GB), now at $699 after a $50 Gain City voucher discount (usual price $749), and it comes with a free Xiaomi in-ear earphone.

The Samsung S21 6.2-inch smartphone is now at $1,148 after 10,000 Gain City Family Points discounts (usual price $1,248), plus freebies valued at $421 (Samsung Buds Live, clear cover and wireless charger power pack).

The Samsung Tab S7 11-inch is now at $898 (usual price $998), plus freebies valued at $428 (Samsung Buds+, case and wireless charging pad).

Don't forget to check out the Acer 15.6-inch laptop ($1,199, usual price $1,318; with free Microsoft Office 365p worth $89) and Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad 5 ($999, usual price $1,098; with free Microsoft Office 365p worth $89).

The local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer's New Homeowners Group Buy event is also taking place this weekend at the same venue - perfect for those who are clueless about where to start and are looking for a one-stop shop.

Gain City has partnered with top interior designers from Rezt+Relax and TBG Interior Design, who will be there to guide you along the various fully decked, true-to-size showflats and help pick out specific furniture best suited to your needs.

EXPERIENCE SPACE

There is even an experience space that lets you move the furniture around to help you envision your future dream home.

So sign up for the Group Buy event at bit.ly/2YmHg3h, take along your home floor plan, and enjoy a free consultation with expert advisers as well as exclusive deals.

For instance, receive a $300 Gain City voucher when you sign a renovation contract (valued at $30,000 and above) with Rezt+Relax.

Over at TBG Interior Design, receive complimentary smart home products such as Light Switch, IR Cube and Sensors (worth $1,000) when you sign a renovation contract (valued at $20,000 and above), or receive complimentary smart home products (worth $1,000) and a free Sonos Beam speaker (worth $699) with a renovation contract valued at $40,000 and above.

What's more, stand a chance to win a cash rebate of up to $500 during the event with the company.

Lastly, American Express card members get $30 savings with a minimum spend of $1,000 via instalments, or $120 savings with minimum spend of $3,000 via instalments (limited redemptions only). Visit amex.co/paysmall to find out more.

Singtel Dash users get $30 savings with a minimum spend of $1,500 via Singtel Dash or $60 savings with a minimum spend of $2,500 via Singtel Dash on top of a 2 per cent cashback (limited redemptions only), while FavePay users enjoy a 2 per cent cashback.

Terms and conditions apply for all promotions.

A free shuttle service to the Gain City Megastore is available daily from 11am to 10pm and departs from Yew Tee MRT station every eight minutes, and at the bus stop opposite Lot One Shopping Mall near Choa Chu Kang MRT station every 22 minutes.