Gear up for Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

Over a million new products will be introduced to this year's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. PHOTO: ISTOCK

Hold your breath, shoppers. Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is just days away.

The world’s largest online shopping day will take place on November 11, written 11.11. In China, 11.11 is known as Singles’ Day because the date resembles four sticks, which is a term commonly used to refer to people who are single.

Since 2009, the Chinese e-commerce giant has held a shopping festival on this day for everyone – regardless of their relationship status – to score deals and discounts galore from its various shopping and consumer service platforms.

This year, over 200,000 brands will participate in the festival and a million new products will make their debut.

Here’s how you can make the most of the shopping festival on Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall platforms, which Singapore shoppers can access via world.taobao.com or the Taobao app.

Before the actual day (from now to Nov 10)

You can already start loading your cart with 11.11 deals, just short of checking out. You can also start collecting coupons and other deals to nab greater savings.

Collect Tmall shopping coupons

These coupons give you 50 yuan (S$9.60) discount for every 400 yuan (S$77.10) spent. The discount can be stacked with hongbaos and promotion codes.

Win a Mega Hongbao

Stand a chance to win hongbaos worth up to 111 yuan (S$21.40) on the main 11.11 campaign page at 11am daily. Limited quantities are available.

Grab a 20 yuan (S$3.80) Shipping Hongbao

Great for offsetting your shipping fees later. Applicable to official air and sea shipments only.

Catch 11.11 Countdown Gala on StarHub TV

A highlight of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is the star-studded 11.11 Countdown Gala, which runs in the hours leading up to the shopping extravaganza. This year, the show will broadcast on Hub E City (Starhub TV Channel 111/825) on Nov 10 at 7:30pm. Remember to keep your Taobao app open while watching the gala to participate in activities and score shopping deals for as low as one yuan (S$0.20).

Hunt for mystery eggs at the Taobao Store in Funan Mall

For those who haven’t yet visited the first physical Taobao Store in Southeast Asia located in Singapore, 11.11 is a good time to do that. Visit the Taobao Store on B2 of Funan Mall to touch and feel a wide selection of Taobao items curated for Singapore shoppers. Search for mystery eggs hidden around the store and scan the QR codes on the eggs with the Taobao app for a surprise. Plus, get up to 70 per cent off on in-store products. Psst…the store is open till midnight on Nov 11!

Enjoy social media giveaways

Follow Taobao on Facebook (@sea.taobao) to win extra perks.

Actual day (Nov 11, 12am–11:59pm)

You can go all out when the clock strikes 12. Snag items at great discounts through Taobao and Tmall.

Taobao cross-shop dollar-off-spend

Enjoy 20 yuan (S$3.80) off every 200 yuan (S$38.50) spent and 50 yuan (S$9.60) off every 1,000 yuan (S$192.70) spent on Nov 11. Applicable to participating Taobao shops. Discounts are stackable with hongbaos and promotion codes.

Use your Tmall shopping coupons

Remember the Tmall shopping coupons you collected? They will now come in handy. Enjoy 50 yuan (S$9.60) off every 400 yuan (S$77.10) spent on participating products. Discounts are stackable with hongbaos and promotion codes.

Credit card offers

Get $10 off when you pay for your in-app purchases on Taobao and Tmall, with a minimum spend of $100 on a Singapore credit card. A three per cent service fee will be waived for all credit card transactions during the 11.11 sale. Enjoy additional discounts when you pay with a UOB or Maybank credit card.

Flash Deals

With prices of items dipping to as low as 11 yuan (S$2.10), you’ll want to check out Taobao at these three-hourly intervals — 12am, 9am, 12pm, 3pm, 6pm and 9pm — to snatch local favourites such as Mala Xiaolongxia Crayfish, and more. The fastest fingers win the flash deals.

Free shipping to Singapore

Enjoy great savings on your Singles’ Day shipments with more than 1,000 free shipping deals up for grabs at the Tmall Signature Store accessible via Taobao. The store showcases a wide range of items selected for shoppers outside China.

Promo codes for new users

Enter the code ‘SGP20’ on your app to enjoy 20 yuan (S$3.80) off with a minimum spend of 21 yuan (S$4.05). Applicable to your first in-app order only. A Singapore address must be filled in at check-out. Valid till Nov 11. Terms and conditions apply.

Promo codes for existing Taobao users

Look out for promo codes on Taobao's social media channels and participate in the giveaways and contests, with a chance to win prizes worth up to 6,000 yuan (S$1,158.60).

Stand a chance to win 500 yuan

Buy any Alipay Purchase Card at AXS stations or on the AXS app and stand a chance to win a 200-yuan or 500-yuan Alipay Purchase Card! One 200-yuan (S$38.50) or one 500-yuan (S$96.40) Alipay Purchase Card will be given out daily from Nov 11 to 12.

With a suite of deals and discounts lined up this 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, you’ll surely be spoilt for choice.

As travel remains one of the top categories for Singaporeans during 11.11 sales, here’s a peek at some popular travel products that are available for purchase during the festival. You may want to think about picking up a few travel items for your next holiday.















Terms and conditions apply to all promotions, discounts and deals.

All Chinese Yuan (CNY) amounts are converted to Singapore Dollars (SGD) based on the exchange rate of 1 SGD = 5.18 CNY. Prices and exchange rate are indicative as of Nov 5, 2019, and may fluctuate at time of order. The final price that you pay will likely be different based on the exchange rate your credit card uses and the administrative fee imposed by the bank of your credit card.