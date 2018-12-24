Get beautiful for Christmas
KANEBO
Housed in an exquisitely designed box, the Japanese cosmetic brand's Holiday Night collection ($128) boasts make-up essentials that are sure to accentuate your best features this Christmas.
The festive kit includes a Moisture Rouge lipstick in Delightful Red (giving high-definition colour in an emollient formula), a Mono Eyeshadow in Calm Black (imparting a subtle depth and sparkle to your eyes) and a Mono Blush in Lustrous Beige (enhancing your complexion with a graceful glow).
The collection is now available at Kanebo counters at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and OG Albert Complex till February, while stocks last.
YOUNG LIVING
Pamper yourself and loved ones with the US-based essential oil retailer's Christmas catalogue.
Alleviate stress with the Lavender Lux Set ($178.22) comprising bath bombs, hand and body lotions and essential oils.
Get your glow with the Savvy Minerals Kissable Lips Collection ($111.85), which comes with an Abundant lip gloss and a Wish lipstick.
The Savvy Eyes Gift Set ($145.39) contains the best-selling Savvy Minerals Misting Spray that preps the skin for make-up, and a Multitasker in Dark that is perfect for brows and lining those peepers.
The products are available online (www.youngliving.com/en_SG) and at Young Living Singapore, TripleOne Somerset.
MAX FACTOR
Discover the secret to perfect lips with the global cosmetic brand's Christmas special, the all-in-one Lipfinity Palette ($29.90). Available in Nudes and Reds, it features five creamy and highly pigmented shades as well as metallic, matte and glossy top coat options.
The palette is accompanied by a double-ended applicator to contour and cover your lips effortlessly, and it is now available at selected Watsons stores.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now