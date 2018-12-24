Get beautiful for Christmas

KANEBO

Housed in an exquisitely designed box, the Japanese cosmetic brand's Holiday Night collection ($128) boasts make-up essentials that are sure to accentuate your best features this Christmas.

The festive kit includes a Moisture Rouge lipstick in Delightful Red (giving high-definition colour in an emollient formula), a Mono Eyeshadow in Calm Black (imparting a subtle depth and sparkle to your eyes) and a Mono Blush in Lustrous Beige (enhancing your complexion with a graceful glow).

The collection is now available at Kanebo counters at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and OG Albert Complex till February, while stocks last.

YOUNG LIVING

PHOTO: YOUNG LIVING

Pamper yourself and loved ones with the US-based essential oil retailer's Christmas catalogue.

Alleviate stress with the Lavender Lux Set ($178.22) comprising bath bombs, hand and body lotions and essential oils.

Get your glow with the Savvy Minerals Kissable Lips Collection ($111.85), which comes with an Abundant lip gloss and a Wish lipstick.

The Savvy Eyes Gift Set ($145.39) contains the best-selling Savvy Minerals Misting Spray that preps the skin for make-up, and a Multitasker in Dark that is perfect for brows and lining those peepers.

The products are available online (www.youngliving.com/en_SG) and at Young Living Singapore, TripleOne Somerset.

MAX FACTOR

PHOTO: MAX FACTOR

Discover the secret to perfect lips with the global cosmetic brand's Christmas special, the all-in-one Lipfinity Palette ($29.90). Available in Nudes and Reds, it features five creamy and highly pigmented shades as well as metallic, matte and glossy top coat options.

The palette is accompanied by a double-ended applicator to contour and cover your lips effortlessly, and it is now available at selected Watsons stores.