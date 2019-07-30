Get beautiful without breaking the bank at Watsons with cult brands

Pharmacies are no longer humdrum places to stock up on daily necessities, especially with all the amazing new cosmetic and skincare brands that are now available at Watsons.

And for all you beauty junkies out there, the international health and beauty retail chain has stepped up its game and injected even more fun into the shopping experience with #ColourMe, a virtual try-on service available on the Watsons mobile app.

The application allows shoppers to virtually try close to 200 make-up products, be recommended on-trend looks, create and save their own creations, as well as capture photos and videos of their make-up.

And if they like the look, they can order and have the products delivered to their home or collect from a Watsons store via its Click & Collect service.

It has never been more convenient to pick up the right shade that fits you.

AHC AQUALURONIC EMULSION

Price: $54.90

Off the bat, I really like how this product from the Korean aesthetic brand smells light and fresh without being overly perfumed or headache-inducingly sweet.

The lightweight formula absorbs quickly without any sticky or oily residue, and my skin did feel softer immediately after use.

That said, it works best paired with a moisturiser or face oil, especially if your skin can get dry.

SENKA ALL CLEAR SHEET

Price: $13.90 for 44 sheets

I will go out on a limb and declare this as one of the better cleansing wipes, especially for its price.

I have been quite hesitant to use wipes on my face in the past couple of years because I feel they can be harsh and drying. But I have taken to carrying a pack of these everywhere I go, because they are gentle on the skin and are not perfumed or give a soapy feeling.

They also come in various sizes, from the larger ones I leave at my desk or pack for travel to the dinky little 10-sheet packets that I put in my everyday gym bag or make-up pouch.

PONY EFFECT STAYFIT MATTE LIP COLOUR

Price: $31.90

Initially, I found the darker shades a little tricky to apply because they can streak a bit and are not immediately opaque.

But after getting used to the product, I love how the darker shades blended out nicely to give that just-bitten plump look and were easy to play with when trying to do gradient lips.

Plus, they can be built up, albeit with a little more effort, to get you that opaque matte lip.

CEZANNE NATURAL CHEEK

Price: $9.90

The flimsy packaging is frankly unimpressive, and I was more than ready to write it off but do not judge a book by its cover.

This series of blush products is impressively easy to blend. It can give both a natural, soft wash of colour, but also be built up for that more flushed, cute look.

Even though my pet peeve for face products is the lack of a mirror, this gives you one heck of a bang for your buck.

MILANI BAKED BLUSH

Price: $17.35

So many of my favourite US beauty YouTubers have raved for years about this blush, and now I get the hype.

It is quite easy to blend and leaves a healthy, glowy flush that lasts a pretty decent amount of time, especially with a good setting spray.

However, the blush does have some shimmer, so if you have super oily skin, you should probably powder before to control excess sheen.

PERIPERA INK MATTE BLUR

Price: $18.90

Peripera’s lip products are a cult favourite for a reason.

I really enjoy the soft, creamy formula that feels nice and whipped. When coupled with solid colour payoff that requires only one swipe, it leaves my lips looking nice and bright, and it is so comfortable I forget I am wearing any lip product.

While the staying power is underwhelming, the product fades nicely, so I do not get that dreaded blotchy lip.

EXCEL REAL CLOTHES SHADOW

Price: $25.90

When I first opened this eyeshadow quad, I did not love the fact that the shades looked to be all quite glittery and lacked a deeper matte shade for eye contouring.

Still, it is soft and easy to use, and the shadows do work as a topper over neutral mattes or as a sheer sweep of glitter and colour on light make-up days.

EYESHADOW TRIO

Price: $7.90

Yet another incredible brand that I am so happy we finally have in Singapore.

These eyeshadow shades are great for the make-up minimalist or beginners. Despite it having only three colours, the looks I got out of it were pretty and it was easy to blend the formula too.

I carry this portable product around for any lastminute events, when I just need something quick and simple.

CANMAKE CREAMY TOUCH LINER

Price: $14.90

When it comes to eyeliner, Asian drugstore brands are always my go-to, which is why I am quite shocked at how I have never tried Canmake’s gel eyeliners before.

And they do not disappoint. The formula is creamy and decently tear-proof, making it perfect for the lash line. The product glides on without tugging at my eye and is also soft enough to smoke out my upper lash line for days when I am too lazy to use eyeshadow.

But as with pretty much all gel liners, it does lack the precision for a razor-sharp cat-eye, so I usually pair it with a liquid eyeliner, and Canmake does a pretty solid one.