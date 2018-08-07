Get that beauty boost

THE FACE SHOP

The Korean cosmetics and skincare brand has launched The Face Shop X Kakao Friends ($14 to $42) and The Face Shop X Coca-Cola ($15 to $35) collaboration collections.

The former includes products from make-up to skincareadorned with the mascot Sweet Apeach. These include lip tints, eyeshadow palettes, sunscreen cushion as well as the Dr Belmeur soothing gel cream packaged in a Sweet Apeach jar.

The Coca-Cola line features the signature red, and includes cushion foundation, powder compact, lip tints, lipsticks and an eyeshadow palette.

PHOTOS: THE FACE SHOP

Both collections are available at all The Face Shop stores islandwide.

CANVAS

The Australian organic skincare brand introduces its first natural stone rollers.

The jade roller ($28) relaxes facial muscles, improves blood flow and stimulates the lymphatic system when used in an upward motion. Its cooling properties help tighten the pores and improve skin elasticity, as well as constrict capillaries under the eyes to reduce under-eye puffiness and dark circles.

PHOTOS: CANVAS

The rose quartz roller ($32) provides anti-ageing benefits.

Infused with minerals such as silicium, magnesium and iron, it reduces inflammation and increases blood circulation, enhancing the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to skin cells to improve skin tone and restore skin's youthful complexion.

The rollers are available at www.canvasbeauty.com.sg

PORCELAIN FACE SPA

The local brand and face spa has developed an exclusive facial treatment, the Porcelain Honey Beespoke Facial, to pamper, reenergise and brighten skin.

PHOTOS: PORCELAIN

It harnesses the benefits of honey and bee propolis, and includes cryotherapy to rejuvenate skin, a Shiatsu facial massage to lift and tone muscles and red LED light therapy to stimulate collagen production.

Complementary products - Honey Almond Scrub, Milk + Honey Firming Masque and Bee Propolis Extract - have also been specially developed.

The Porcelain Honey Beespoke Facial ($425.86 for 90 minutes) is available at Porcelain Aesthetics, Porcelain Face Spa and Porcelain Signatures.