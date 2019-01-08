Get that beauty boost

GUERLAIN

The French perfume, cosmetics and skincare house's latest skincare masterpiece is the Orchidee Imperiale Black The Cream ($1,880).

Originally from Peru, the rare black orchid is the source of the Blackimmune technology that impacts 95 per cent of cells involved in the skin's self-defence system.

With every application, the skin becomes more resistant. Continuously protected, it focuses on revitalising itself to combat visible signs of ageing.

In addition, Guerlain's Imperial Oil ($447) harnesses the power of the orchid's longevity, blended with 20 botanical oils from the five continents, to help restore skin's firmness and provide it with the fatty acids it needs.

Both products are now available at Guerlain counters at Tangs Plaza, Takashimaya Department Store and Metro Paragon.

KATE TOKYO

For perfect pouts, pucker up with the Japanese cosmetics brand's multi-tasking CC Lip series, which boasts renewed colour variations in moisturising formulas and richer textures.

The CC Lip Cream N ($7), CC Tint Gel ($10) and CC Lip Oil ($12) also boost overall rosiness in complexion.

Get dark, luscious eyelashes that are curled heavenwards with the Lash Former mascara series - Lash Former ($22), Lash Maximiser N ($19) and Lash Maximiser ES ($19).

With its brand proprietary curl-memorising formula, the technology helps to lift and hold curls from within, lifting each eyelash up and higher.

The product also coats each eyelash with a lighter-than-water wax ingredient for a wide-eyed, separated and dramatically-curled eyelash look.

Kate Tokyo's CC Lip series is now available at selected Watsons stores, while the Lash Former series is now available at Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG, Lazada and selected Sasa and Watsons stores.

BOTANECO GARDEN

Feed your hair and skin the benefits of superfood with the local hair and body care brand's Organic Chia Seed Oil & Honey range ($4.90 to $11.90).

Loaded with nutrients from 100 per cent eco-certified organic chia seed oil from Germany and organic honey extract from France, the range has shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, body wash, body lotion and hand cream, providing moisturisation and protection extracted from nature's best.

Botaneco Garden's Organic Chia Seed Oil & Honey range is now available at all Guardian stores and online (www.guardian.com.sg).