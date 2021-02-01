Get into the CNY spirit with FairPrice's red packets and clutches

This Chinese New Year will be the first in which we have to do away with some of our usual customs in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

We may not be able to visit our loved ones as much as we used to in previous years, but we can still keep the habit of exchanging pretty packets of prosperity with those we do meet, thanks to FairPrice and Visa's Oriental Blossoms Collection.

This new year, receive free festive packets when you spend a minimum of $50 in a single transaction with Visa at any FairPrice and Unity store.

These red packets come in four refreshing spring colours - pastel pink, peach, lavender and salmon. They are adorned with different oriental floral blooms. Each design is unique and ties traditional motifs with refreshing and modern colours. The characteristics of each design come together nicely in the set, with matching tones and vibrant hues.

While there will be fewer homes to visit this year, there is no reason not to dress to impress.

FairPrice's Oriental Blossoms Collection also features matching zip-up clutches, which not only allow you to conveniently store your essentials, but will also tie your whole CNY outfit together.

To take home a free clutch, spend a minimum of $100 in a single transaction with Visa at any FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Warehouse Club outlets as well as FairPrice Online.

It comes in two colours, peach and lavender, and it matches the corresponding red packets.

Both promotions are limited to one item per Visa cardholder, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

These are available till Feb 3, so hurry down and grab your own Oriental Blossoms Collection in-store and online for that pop of prosperity in the Year of the Ox.