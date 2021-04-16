Get cosy and comfy with Harvey Norman’s new furniture range

The Sunderland sofa, Tarifa table and Eliana shoe cabinet (above) are some of the trendy and functional pieces to bring warmth to your home.

The Sunderland sofa, (above) Tarifa table and Eliana shoe cabinet are some of the trendy and functional pieces to bring warmth to your home.

(Above) The Sunderland sofa, Tarifa table and Eliana shoe cabinet are some of the trendy and functional pieces to bring warmth to your home.

Cosy up with Harvey Norman's new furniture range Urban, which embodies the Danish concept of contentment and well-being and is all about simple yet functional designs that bring warmth and comfort to you and your home.

Designed in Denmark and with prices starting from $999, the collection consists of sofas, dining sets, coffee tables, sideboards and more.

Every piece features clean lines and is made to the highest quality and comfort, tailored to suit smaller apartments and young families at an affordable price.

For instance, the Sunderland Fabric Sofa with Chaise ($1,699) is filled with duck feathers for an incredibly plush lounging experience.

It comes with solid wood legs and a non-woven lining that keeps the feathers well encased.

It is also available in two and three-seater configurations and two fabric options to match your home living setting.

For those with a busy lifestyle, low-maintenance and easy-to-clean furniture is the way to go.

Besides sporting a trendy design, the Barnsley Coffee Table ($429) is made with high pressure laminate top and is chemical, fire and water-resistant, making it one of the most durable surface materials.

SCRATCHPROOF

The Tarifa Marble Dining Table ($899) is also stain resistant and scratchproof.

If you are looking to extend the Scandinavian design to other parts of your home, consider the Oasis Writing Desk ($599). Made from solid oak, it is strong, sturdy and will serve you well for many years to come. The drawer also provides you with extra storage space.

Meanwhile, shoe lovers should consider the Eliana Shoe Cabinet ($1,149), which comes with adjustable shelves that let you stow kicks of varying heights, from your ankle boots to your flip-flops.

To celebrate the launch of the collection, customers are entitled to 20 per cent off all Urban furniture pieces from now till April 30.

The range is available at Harvey Norman's Millenia Walk flagship store, Northpoint City Superstore, Parkway Parade Superstore, The Centrepoint Superstore and Factory Outlet @ ESR BizPark, Chai Chee.