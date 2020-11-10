Get the deals you deserve at Gain City's 11.11 Singles' Day sale

This Singles' Day, reward yourself with deals and discounts that are too good to be missed at Gain City.

Kicking off tomorrow, the home-grown consumer electronics and air-con retailer's 11.11 Singles' Day Sale 2020 aims to give shoppers the best single shopping experience of the year, with selected bargains of essential home appliances priced at $11.

Get the most out of heavily-discounted 11.11 specials, like an Acer 14-inch laptop for $311 and two-piece pillows for $11.

What's more, save $1,277 on a Samsung 65-inch QLED Smart TV (4 Ticks) ($2,222, usual price $3,499), save $1,220 on a Karalie 2-Seater Sofa ($978, usual price $2,198) and save $218 on a 7kg vented dryer ($371, usual price $589).

Gain City also guarantees the lowest price on any purchase.

If customers find an item which they purchased from Gain City sold cheaper at any other major retailer, they can return for a refund at 3.5 times the price difference within eight days of purchase.