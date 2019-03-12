Get fresh with spring make-up

DOLCE & GABBANA

The Italian luxury fashion house introduces its Peony Lovers spring 2019 make-up collection ($29 to $78), a palette of vivid shades that echoes the peony's allure.

Blush takes centre stage with the Blush Touch ($58), a cushion stick for cheeks that is easy to apply and adds a weightless flush to the skin.

Feminine and romantic, the colours found in the eyeshadows, eyeliner, lipsticks and nail lacquers take inspiration from nature, offering punchier takes on pinks, punctuated by touches of garden-inspired earthiness.

Dolce & Gabbana's Peony Lovers spring 2019 make-up collection is available exclusively at Metro Paragon between March 15 and 21 and Takashimaya from March 22.

LES MERVEILLEUSES LADUREE

The cosmetics line of the famed French bakery's 2019 spring collection features intricate additions inspired by romantic flowers and butterflies.

The Illuminating Face Powder ($88) boasts delicate iridescent red and blue powder particles to add radiance and a healthy sheen to the complexion, and the white cast-free base formula achieves a sheer finish and absorbs excess sebum and perspiration for a beautiful finish that resists dullness for hours.

The Lip Colour ($36, in 10 shades) contains a close-fitting Fitting Paste Oil formulated to fill any creases on the lip surface to form a smooth layer with excellent colour pay-off, while the Eye Colour ($37, in five shades) is inspired by the beautiful hues of nature.

Les Merveilleuses Laduree's 2019 spring collection is now available at its Takashimaya Shopping Centre boutique.

GUERLAIN

The French cosmetics house's Meteorites range has unveiled its new compact powder ($95, in three shades), an on-the-go version of the finely pressed pearls that correct, mattify and illuminate. Another must-have is Meteorites Highlighter Duo ($98).

The products are available at Guerlain counters at Tangs Plaza, Takashimaya and Metro Paragon, as well as Sephora stores at Ion Orchard, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and Suntec City.