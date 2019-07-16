MAMONDE

Rejuvenate your complexion with the Korean skincare brand's Mamonde Red Energy Recovery Serum ($44 and $62), using blossoming energy technology that boosts the skin's energy by activating the mitochondria (energy-producing cell) and also increases the skin's ability to retain moisture.

Containing a hypoallergenic formula and polyphenol derived from pomegranate to combat free radical damage, it puts the skin into recovery mode while keeping it healthy, by strengthening the skin's barrier and protecting it against external aggressors.

The Mamonde Red Energy Recovery Serum is now available at the Mamonde boutique at Takashimaya, the Mamonde kiosk at Bugis+ and Jem, the Mamonde counter at Tangs VivoCity, Shopee, Lazada, as well as selected Sephora stores.

PETER THOMAS ROTH

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines with the US skincare brand's Water Drench Hyaluronic Micro-Bubbling Cloud Mask ($79).

Free of sodium lauryl sulphate and sodium laureth sulphate, parabens, formaldehyde, formaldehyde-releasing agents, oil, silicone and fragrance, this mask transforms with atmospheric vapour into an energising blanket of micro-bubbles, drenching the skin in a blanket of pure hydration and oxygen from the atmosphere.

Peter Thomas Roth's Water Drench Hyaluronic Micro-Bubbling Cloud Mask is now available at Sephora stores islandwide.

JUNGSAEMMOOL

Achieve a flawless look with the cosmetics brand founded by Korean celebrity make-up artist Jung Saem-mool.

The Essential Mool Cream ($78) helps prime, hydrate and brighten the skin while keeping make-up in place. The Essential Star-cealer Foundation ($60) combines both foundation and concealer in a compact palette, while the Cushion-cealer ($76) gives a water and oil resistant glow. Add depth with the Artist Eyeshadow Palette ($74) and the High Tinted Lip Lacquer ($34) for a finishing touch.

Jungsaemmool is available at escentials Paragon, escentials Tangs and escentials.com