Get glam this festive season

CALVIN CHAN AESTHETICS

Dazzle guests this Christmas after being treated by the local aesthetic and laser clinic's suite of eye, face and body treatments (from $49 to $300) at Wheelock Place.

The Red Carpet Glow facial deep cleanses while state-of-the-art medical-grade LED red light therapy enhances cell metabolism for rapid healing and collagen replenishment.

The targeted body-contouring SupermodelME! Programme is designed to melt unwanted fat and improve skin laxity to help achieve a slimmer look, while the SkinnifyME! slimming patch wraps around problem areas to deliver a potent dose of botanical actives, draining and depuffing as well as blasting excess subdermal fat.

The Signature Lash Lift treatment lifts, enhances and defines lashes, with results lasting up to 12 weeks.

The promotions last till Dec 31.

D'SKIN

Transform your skin at the local skincare brand's new flagship store at Velocity@Novena Square.

The latest treatments launched include Smart RF: CET/RET, using deep-heating radio frequency technology to combat wrinkles, cellulite and laxity, removing the root cause of visceral fats (50 per cent off first trial, usual price $299).

The Hyperbaric Oxygen Facial Treatment infuses 100 per cent highly concentrated pure oxygen to repair damaged cells (50 per cent off first trial, usual price $598), while Eyebrow Embroidery uses a 30-year-old German technology that offers 15 manufacturing pigment colours (first trial at $399, usual price $599).

The promotions are available till Feb 28.

AGELESS MEDICAL

The home-grown aesthetic clinic has unveiled its new look and space at Wheelock Place, which includes its new medi-spa arm Ageless Medi-Aesthetics, providing doctor-curated medical-grade aesthetic treatments for the face and body.

A new series of eight treatments with little to no downtime are available till Dec 24, targeting skin concerns such as dullness and inflammation (from $280 to $3,100 a session).