Get glam with these goodies

THE EYEBROW CITY

Over the past 10 years, the local eyebrow embroidery specialist (Far East Plaza #04-53A) has been offering both female and male clients refined customised brows, be it 3D Microblading, Creative, Korean, Japanese, Cloning, Classic or Signature Eyebrow Embroidery.

To celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, enjoy its signature 3D Microblading Eyebrow Embroidery at $688 (usual price $1,288).

The promotion is limited to the first 38 customers (by appointment only).

LANEIGE

Deliver long-lasting hydration to your lips with the Korean beauty brand’s Stained Glow Lip Balm, a tinted lip balm that melts softly on the lips for a sensual pout.

Formulated with a nourishing cocktail of murumuru and shea butters and highly moisturising oils, and boosted with Laneige’s berry mix complex and moisture wrap technology, it comes in Berry Pink, Rich Red and Mandarin Coral.

The Stained Glow Lip Balm ($33) is now available at all Laneige boutiques, counters, Lazada and Shopee.

CLINIQUE

Travel retailer The Shilla Duty Free has collaborated with US beauty brand Clinique on the Clinique iD Duo, a set of two moisturisers from the customisable Clinique iD range.

It has two pre-custom-blended hydrators. Both boast the Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly as base but are paired with different concentrates. One contains the active cartridge concentrate for deageing; the other, the active cartridge concentrate for uneven skin tone. The Clinique iD Duo ($91.50) is available exclusively at The Shilla Duty Free Singapore Changi Airport till July.