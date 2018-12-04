Get gorgeous with these goodies

DOLCE AND GABBANA

Dress up your lips with the Italian luxury fashion house's latest matte liquid lip colour Dolcissimo.

With its oil-concentrated formulation in 12 shades from sophisticated nudes to classic reds, it glides on as a liquid, then sensually turns into an intense yet lightweight velvety matte finish that stays on for eight hours.

Easy to wear and easy to use, thanks to the specially-shaped 'doe-foot' applicator, it slides on effortlessly and generously in only one stroke.

Dolce & Gabbana's Dolcissimo ($56) is available at Takashimaya Department Store.

FOR BELOVED GIRL

The sister brand of Taiwanese skincare label For Beloved One introduces its Cloud-Silk Mask Series ($16 for a box of three), known for its soft, lightweight cotton mask texture.

This series is formulated with minerals such as copper, iron and zinc to replenish essential nutrients, boost skin health and target different skin conditions.

For Beloved One's Crystal Radiant Bio-Cellulose Eye Mask ($46 for four pairs per box) is infused with unique ingredient Reverskin to accelerate cell metabolism and regeneration and restores epidermal health and tightens the skin around the eyes.

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant Shadownyl minimises the appearance of fine lines and dark circles, stimulating Type I collagen synthesis, while HyalufixGL plumps the eye area from the inside out.

Both products are available at Sephora stores islandwide and sephora.sg.

ALBION

A reformulation of the Japanese beauty and skincare brand's EXAGE Activation Moisture Milk, the EXAGE Moist Advance Milk ($82) is a moisturising milk lotion that helps to condition the stratum corneum of the skin to its optimal hydration state.

It comes in three variants - EXAGE Moist Advance Milk I for oily skin, EXAGE Moist Advance Milk II for normal skin and EXAGE Moist Advance Milk III for dry skin.

For a youthful complexion, Albion's INFINESSE Injector OSK Serum ($133) is an anti-ageing serum inspired by cosmetic treatments such as hyaluronic acid and collagen injections, helping to revitalise the dermis and smooth away fine lines for a natural radiance.

Both products are available at Albion counters at Takashimaya, Metro Centrepoint and Robinsons Raffles City.