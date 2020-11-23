Get a head start on festive shopping with Courts' Black Friday sale

Shoppers can enjoy exclusive deals at Courts as part of its Black Friday sale, which kicked over the weekend at 14 stores islandwide. From now till Thursday, branded surprise boxes are available starting from $59.

Get a head start on your festive shopping at Courts, which kicked off its Black Friday sale over the weekend.

Shoppers who visit courts.com.sg can expect an 18 per cent site-wide discount with the promo code BLACK18, and the full promotion on the actual day this Friday.

Hot Black Friday deals are also dropped daily at Courts' 14 stores islandwide.

With Product Polling starting on its Facebook page from today, you will be able to cast your vote for the product you want to go on sale for Black Friday.

And from now till Thursday, enjoy your pick of surprise boxes starting from $59. Retailing at up to triple the price you actually pay, you get to pick from a variety of themed and branded boxes from the likes of Apple, Bodum, Fitbit, Google, JBL, Mayer and more.

DOORBUSTERS

Jaw-dropping doorbuster deals exclusive to Courts from tomorrow to Thursday include the Samsung 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 LTE 128 ($999, usual price $1,098), Fitbit Versa Lite Lilac/Silver Aluminium ($198, usual price $248) and Acer 14-inch Intel Core I5 with 1TB SSD and Windows 10 Home edition ($999, usual price $1,398).

Grab them and more at Courts stores and www.courts.com.sg/black-friday

Mr Matthew Hoang, group chief operating officer of Courts Asia and country chief executive officer of Courts Singapore, said: "Courts has been running Black Friday sales since 2013.

"Following a strong Singles' Day where we saw online sales grow by a double-digit percentage year on year, we (are continuing) November festive shopping for our customers by kicking off Black Friday early.

"Computing and home and kitchen appliances have traditionally been the more popular product categories during the November spending season."

Site-wide online discounts are subject to a cap and not applicable on online deals, limited sets, preorders and selected brands.

Promo codes will be made available on courts.com.sg at the time of sale.

Terms and conditions apply to all promotions. Items are subject to availability.