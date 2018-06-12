Get limited-edition cosmetics

SCHWARZKOPF

Schwarzkopf Beology, the latest premium haircare range from Germany, is formulated with deep sea extract that merges nature and science.

Its formula is powered by keratin and protein, which penetrate the hair cortex to strengthen and repair the inner structure, making it suitable for both damaged and normal hair.

The Schwarzkopf Beology Aqua Shampoo ($21) contains three types of keratin and a blend of herbal plant essences - thyme, sage and chamomile - for their hydrating properties and soothing scent.

After deep-cleansing the hair, the Aqua Conditioner ($21) provides nutrition to the deepest layers of the hair cuticle.

Hydrate and restore with the Aqua Boost Serum ($25) and for the perfect finish and protection, spritz your tresses with the Aqua Mist ($25) for weightless hydration and shine.

The range is available at all Watsons stores.

HERA

PHOTOS: HERA

To celebrate the first anniversary of its signature Hera Black Cushion, the South Korean luxury beauty brand has released a limited-edition Spring/Summer 2018 collaboration with French illustrator Edith Carron, called the Secret Party collection.

It comprises five products, with its first limited-edition Hera Black Cushion ($75) design.

The collection also features best-selling items such as the Cell Essence ($99) and Rich Curling Mascara ($45), with a special stylish packaging delivered in full colours.

The Face Designing Blusher ($60) adds colour for a naturally flushed look, and the Lip Box ($82) offers three lip glosses for a beautiful springtime pout.

The collection is available at Hera's Takashimaya Shopping Centre counter.

REVIVE AESTHETICS

PHOTOS: REVIVE AESTHETIC

Pamper yourself with local beauty clinic REvive Aesthetics's latest next-generation anti-ageing treatment, Bioultima ($250 a session).

Combining bio-current and radio frequency, it works as a replacement for Botox and instantly lifts and firms skin, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and minimises pores.

Needle- and knife-free, the 60-minute treatment with little to no downtime includes a relaxing Omega Light Therapy that lightens pigmentation, evens out skin tone and stimulates collagen production for smoother and younger-looking skin.

For this month only, purchase five sessions of Bioultima and get five sessions free.