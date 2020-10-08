Get lucky at FairPrice with its Shop More To Win More draw

The top prize is a family yacht experience (above), inclusive of a barbecue for the whole family to enjoy, while the second prize is a 2D1N stay at Fullerton Hotel plus $80 dining credits.

They say shopping is the best cure for a bad day.

And after the year we've had, everyone deserves to end 2020 with a massive spree.

Gather your long grocery list and head for FairPrice, where you stand to win $65,000 worth of prizes while stocking up on essentials in the local supermarket chain's Shop More To Win More Lucky Draw.

It takes place from now till Dec 30 and is for NTUC Plus! and Plus! members only.

Simply spend $20 in a single receipt to qualify for the lucky draw, applicable at any FairPrice, Unity and Warehouse Club store.

Purchase of statutory items, cigarettes, infant milk (0 to 12 months), prescription and pharmacy-only medicines are excluded from the qualifying minimum spend.

Members must present their Plus! card at the point of sale, or use Scan & Go with their Plus! membership linked to the FairPrice app upon checkout.

The top prize is a family yacht experience, inclusive of a barbecue for the whole family to enjoy while basking in the sun and cool sea breeze on board.

Second prize is a 2D1N stay at Fullerton Hotel plus $80 dining credits, while third prize is a $100 FairPrice Gift Card.

What's more, the more you shop, the higher the chances of winning a prize.

Earn 10, 20 and 30 bonus chances when you spend a minimum of $20 each month from this month to December consecutively.

Members must fulfil the minimum spend on their first transaction this month to earn a bonus of 10 chances.

In order for the first transaction next month to earn a bonus of 20 chances, the minimum spend this month must be fulfilled.

Finally, for the first transaction in December to earn a bonus of 30 chances, the minimum spend must be fulfilled both this month and the next.

You can check your accumulated chances at promo.plus.com.sg/shopandwinmore/

The list of winners with their names and last four digits of their mobile number will be published on www.fairprice.com.sg/promo/shop-more-win-more/

Winners will be contacted by the organiser via phone within two working days after the lucky draw is conducted (Nov 5, Dec 5 and Jan 7) for verification.

BE A MEMBER

If you are not a Plus! member yet, find out more details from FairPrice cashiers about how you can get a free Plus! membership.

A Plus! card will be mailed to the customer within two weeks upon successful sign-up.

For full terms and conditions, visit bit.ly/SMTWMLD2020

How to snag more daily savings at FairPrice

FairPrice provides value savings every day, hoping to give Singaporeans a chance to stretch their dollar.

For instance, there are more than 30 new items on promotion at FairPrice today.

Save up to 20 per cent on Must Buy labelled items and another 25 per cent on Purchase With Purchase products with a minimum spend of $25.

And remember to keep a lookout every week for one product that is 50 per cent off for NTUC Plus! and Plus! members, as well as FairPrice's 3-Day Specials promotional products, which are on offer from Fridays to Sundays.

The benefits of the Plus! card membership are endless, including earning LinkPoints with a minimum purchase of $20 to offset the cost of your purchases.

LinkPoints is a cashback loyalty programme for purchases made in FairPrice stores.

Each dollar spent is equivalent to two LinkPoints, with a minimum of $20 spent.

Plus! members can redeem 150 LinkPoints to offset $1 against their purchases, on top of all promotions and discounts FairPrice runs in-store.