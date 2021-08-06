Get Mickey Mouse goodies and more

MICKEY MOUSE X FAIRPRICE

For a limited time only, redeem iconic Mickey Mouse-inspired products such as backpacks, apron and glove sets, thermal food jars, dinnerware, pots and even cutlery sets (worth $35 to $159) in conjunction with FairPrice's Store Loyalty Programme.

Shoppers can expect high-quality homeware and lifestyle accessories featuring Disney's all-time favourite character in classic designs.

The collection will also be part of Disney's Mickey Loves Singapore adventures kicking off this month, in which it teams up with local retail brands to celebrate everything that makes Singapore shiok.

The purchase-for-purchase Mickey Mouse Collection is available from now till Nov 17, while stocks last, at all FairPrice outlets exclusively through the FairPrice Loyalty Programme, where shoppers can collect one bonus point for every $30 spent in a single receipt for in-store purchases.

For more information, visit fairprice.com.sg/loyalty-programme

DISNEY X MAYER

There can never be enough Mickey Mouse magic.

This month, the year-long team-up between Disney and Mayer, the local home and kitchen appliances brand, brings back Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their latest product in the limited-edition Mickey Heritage Collection II.

This time, make desserts that will knock the socks off your guests with the innovative and stylish Mini Stand Mixer ($118).

The exclusive Mickey Heritage Collection II is now available at Mayer showrooms and e-store, as well as selected retailers such as FairPrice Xtra, Harvey Norman, Courts, BHG, Audio House and Best Denki, while stocks last.

KOTEX SINGAPORE

The leading feminine care brand has launched its new campaign Unstoppable, in partnership with local lifestyle brand Kai by Bellywellyjelly and its founder Christabel Chua, as part of its mission to ensure that period stigma will not be a barrier to any girl's or woman's progress.

Kai has designed limited-edition collectibles (worth $38.80) including a water tumbler and a two-piece sticker pack, featuring creations that serve as a reminder and an inspiration to females to be unafraid to work towards their goals.

These will be made available for free by purchasing $18 worth of Kotex products, including the Kotex Luxe range, from now till Sept 15 or while stocks last at selected FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage, Sheng Siong, Prime, Watsons, Guardian and Welcia-BHG.

ANESSA

Experience the Japanese sunscreen brand's revamped Anessa Mild range which offers protection against UV damage and PM2.5 particles, yet is ultra-comfortable and so gentle that it can be used on six-month-old babies and above.

The Anessa Perfect UV Mild Milk SPF 50+ PA ++++ ($41.90) is perfect for those with sensitive skin and is upgraded with the smooth protect technology, a world-first innovation to minimise the burden on skin by reducing the amount of UV protection agents while maximising protection and comfort levels.

Meanwhile, the Anessa Moisture UV Mild Gel SPF 35 PA+++ ($34.90) moisturises dry skin the second it is applied and is designed to alleviate the itch, cracks and flaking associated with parched and highly reactive skin.

It also has a 50 per cent skincare formulation that includes peony root extract, super hyaluronic acid, glycyrrhizate acid and glycerin.

The sunscreens are now available at FairPrice, Metro, Watsons, Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG, Raffles Medical, Cold Storage, Watsons.com, Shopee, Lazada, RedMart and Qoo10.

From now to Aug 11, receive 20 per cent off purchases from the Anessa Mild Range exclusively at Watsons.

YEO'S

The home-grown beverage company celebrates National Day by giving more than 170,000 cans of its healthy chrysanthemum drink to hawkers, healthcare workers and taxi drivers.

To kick off the campaign, Yeo's will work with the Federation of Merchants' Associations Singapore to identify 1,900 hawkers from 29 selected hawker centres whose businesses have been badly affected amid the pandemic.

Each hawker will receive two cartons of Yeo's "less sugar" and "no sugar" chrysanthemum teas packaged in a specially designed yellow National Day 2021 can with images of Singapore icons.

With every purchase of the hawkers' dishes or items from tomorrow, customers will be able to redeem one can each for free.

In addition, Yeo's has produced limited-edition chrysanthemum tea with wolfberry red cans that will be given free to customers who purchase Yeo's products at FairPrice supermarkets from now till Aug 31.

Redemption is limited to one can for each receipt and up to two redemptions for every customer, while stocks last.