Get more bang for your buck with CapitaStar

Explore a universe of rewards with the CapitaStar mobile app.

Being a savvy shopper is much easier with CapitaLand’s hassle-free solution — a retail-based CapitaStar mobile app that offers countless rewards.

The CapitaStar App is part of CapitaLand’s multi-store, multi-mall rewards scheme across 15 CapitaLand Malls. This loyalty programme rewards you for your everyday shopping with STAR$ on top of all other credit card and store loyalty programmes.

STAR$ can then be exchanged for exclusive deals (up to 90% off) across stores like FairPrice, Watsons, MUJI, Robinsons, Sephora and more.

Participating stores span across numerous categories — such as food and beverage (F&B), fashion, transport, wellness and entertainment — so there is always something to suit your needs.

Seeing STAR$

The app works through an accumulation of STAR$.

Earn STAR$ by shopping or dining at any participating CapitaLand Mall. After a purchase, snap a picture of your receipt and upload it via the CapitaStar App within a day.

STAR$ are awarded based on net amounts spent reflected on the receipts, with a minimum of $20 per receipt. They may then be redeemed for discounts from participating merchants, with $1 equivalent to 5 STAR$.

Redeem and exchange

Once enough STAR$ are acquired, shoppers may start claiming e-deals on the app.

Lovers of Japanese food can consider Marugame Udon & Tempura’s one-for-one meal deal, redeemable for 1,000 STAR$.

1-for-1 Marugame Udon and Don at 1,000 STAR$. PHOTOS: MARUGAME UDON & TEMPURA

Korean skincare brand Laneige is also offering a deal beauty junkies can’t refuse — $10 off with a minimum spending of $50 on all regular-priced items (redeemable for just 500 STAR$).

Unable to find any e-deals that suit your fancy? Accumulated STAR$ still come in handy.

Head to any customer service or concierge counter and exchange STAR$ for CapitaVouchers. Every 5,000 STAR$ will get you a $5 CapitaVoucher that is usable across all CapitaLand Malls (excluding Clarke Quay).

To stretch your dollar further, check out the exclusive event deals for CapitaStar members. These include 15% off tickets to Jason Mraz’s upcoming concert in Singapore, as well as invites to various malls’ celebrations such as Oktoberfest in Clarke Quay and The Star Vista, Halloween at JCube, and Market on Wheels at Bedok Mall.

Win big

On top of attractive tenant deals, CapitaStar is also giving members a chance to win big.

Redeem a lucky draw e-voucher though the app for just 100 STAR$, and stand to win the following prizes:

• Three-night studio apartment stay at any Ascott, Citadines or Somerset Serviced Residence in Asia Pacific (worth up to $1,400);

• An OSIM uDivine Mini Massage Sofa (worth $1,699); or

• A Royal Caribbean 4-night Gems of Southeast Asia Cruise for two (worth $1,578).

Hoping to win even bigger? Participate in CapitaStar’s SuperStar Shopper Challenge! Happening on Nov 10 at Bugis+, the competition sees 20 finalists being given $1,000 to shop across all CapitaLand Malls.

Finalists will battle it out to score the most number of attractive e-deals, and may bring up to three friends along for the challenge.

The winner will receive a grand prize of $10,000, in the form of 10,000,000 STAR$ in the CapitaStar App.

Runner-up prizes including an OSIM uLove Massage Chair (worth $5,999) and a Royal Caribbean 5-Night Bangkok Explorer Cruise for two (worth $2,678).

How to be a SuperStar Shopper

It takes just four steps to qualify for the challenge:

1. Head over to CapitaLand’s Facebook page to enter the SuperStar Shopper Challenge Qualifiers.

2. Click on the Facebook GIF post, and try to capture the most number of brands in a single screenshot.

3. Share your screenshot in the post’s comment section. Include your CapitaStar member identification (found within the CapitaStar App) and state why you deserve to be CapitaStar’s SuperStar Shopper.

4. Tag three friends you would like to join the challenge with.

Download the CapitaStar App now

The qualifier period runs from Oct 5 to 21.

To become a CapitaStar member, download the CapitaStar App from the App Store or Google Play. New members will receive a 500 STAR$ bonus by keying in the promo code “SUPERSTAR” upon signing up.

Terms and conditions apply. Find out more here.