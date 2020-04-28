Get Mother's Day gifts delivered to your mum with this guide

Even if you cannot give your mother a hug during this extended circuit breaker due to safe distancing measures, you can still give her a Mother's Day present.

Thanks to online shopping and delivery services, it is easy to show your love and appreciation come May 10 with this gift guide - whether the special woman in your life is living under your roof or far away.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery brand's Mother's Day 2020 Collection centres on the infinity symbol to signify the eternal love and deep bond that exists between a mother and child, complete with the iconic Pandora knot too.

These shimmering chain link pieces represent the power in being a mother and the openable infinity link allows a new way to wear favourite charms.

Gift her classic pieces crafted in sterling silver that she can wear today and forever.

Pandora's collection focuses on the eternal love between mother and child. PHOTO:

PANDORA

Pandora's Mother's Day 2020 Collection (from $39) is now available at sg.pandora.net/en

SWAROVSKI

PHOTO: SWAROVSKI

The Austrian jewellery brand celebrates the guiding female lights in our lives and the powerful energy sparked by maternal love and emotion by applying its signature sparkle to much-loved motifs inspired by nature.

The daisy flower is the hero motif for the Eternal Flower range, brought to life with a modern, fresh twist by playing with the movement of the petals. Also look out for the dragonfly and bee designs.

The Swarovski Mother's Day 2020 Collection ($119 to $1,290) i s now available on swarovski.com

MARKS & SPENCER

PHOTO: MARKS & SPENCER

If you are living apart from your mum, check out the British retailer's new click-to-order service which allows you to order Grocery Boxes, Wine Sets and Beauty Gift Sets from sg.marksandspencershop.com and get them delivered straight to her doorstep through a contactless service.

The grocery boxes (from $35) contain a range of top-quality, convenient M&S staples ranging from pasta and pasta sauces to breakfast options such as cereals, teabags and jam, as well as soups and snacks.

If she is a wine lover, send her bottles from Italy, Australia or France (from $199) - there's even the M&S rose wine set, perfectly pink with elegant fizz or blush blends for dinner.

Or for a bit of self-indulgence, consider the beautifully scented Floral Collection or luxurious Royal Jelly beauty sets (from $55).

STUDIO MU YU

PHOTO: STUDIO MU YU

From now till June, get crafty with the homegrown artisanal woodcraft brand's series of #STAYHOMU DIY craft kits, done in collaboration with three local craft brands.

The first jewellery-themed edition with Craft Atelier is priced at $48 (from muyu.co/- collections/workshop-kits/ products/stayhomu-jewelrykit, inclusive of delivery) and will be equipped with the necessary tools and materials to create two sets of wooden earrings and necklaces, as well as two embroidered pendants.

A live workshop session for these crafts will be taking place via Studio Mu Yu's Instagram page on May 10, where detailed steps and guidance will be provided. This way, families can spend quality time with their mothers while still practising social distancing.

Meanwhile, Craft Atelier has prepared a DIY cross-stitch design inspired by Peranakan tiles.

DYSON

PHOTO: DYSON

Treat your mum t o that salon sleek blow dry every day with the British tech company's famed Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (fuchsia/nickel) Mother's Day gift edition, which comes with a complimentary Dysondesigned detangling comb and round brush.

The device is engineered for all hair types as seen through the array of attachments and the intelligent heat control helping to keep airflow temperatures at levels that will prevent heat damage.

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer ($599) is now available at dyson.com.sg

LG

PHOTO: LG

Restore her youth with the South Korean electronics company's company's LG Pra.L, a suite of personal beauty care solutions targeted to offer women a luxury experience in the comfort of their home.

The futuristic-looking devices will not only sit pretty on mum's vanity, but rejuvenate her inner glow. From the Dual Cleanser and Total Lift-Up Care to Galvanic Ion Booster and Derma LED Mask, each offers a specialised treatment such as deep cleansing, moisturising, deep tissue tightening and firming, and brightening.

The LG Pra.L ($199 to $1,349) is now available at authorised retailers' websites such as Robinsons, Best Denki and Tangs, at a special purchase-with-purchase price with purchase of a regular-priced item as well as bundle promotional sets.

CLARINS

PHOTO: CLARINS

Pamper new mums and mumsto- be with the French skincare brand's Body Partner Stretch Mark Expert, a body care solution to effectively target stretch marks across four areas of concerns effectively - length, width, depth and colour.

It contains the exclusive PhytoStretchComplex, a powerful extract of organic green bananas combined with asiaticoside from centella asiatica to improves the skin's elasticity and firmness. The unique plant combination improves the overall look and feel of early and existing stretch marks women encounter before, during and after pregnancy.

Clarins' Body Partner Stretch Mark Expert ($98) is now available at clarins.com.sg.