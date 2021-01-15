Get ready for Chinese New Year with these best buys

FORUM THE SHOPPING MALL

Usher in the Year of the Ox with great shopping rewards at the mall from today to Feb 14.

Redeem a set of red packets with a minimum spend of $108 in a single receipt, a mandarin orange bag with flower embroidery with a minimum spend of $188 (from Jan 22) and a can of Skylight Australia abalone with a minimum spend of $488 (from Jan 25).

Present same-day original retail receipts and charge slips to the information counter on the second level for all redemptions.

LIFEBUOY

This Chinese New Year, the British germ protection soap brand collaborates with Disney Tsum Tsum to feature limited-edition Tsum Tsum zodiac designs on Lifebuoy's hand sanitisers and handwashes.

Featuring five adorable designs adorned in vibrant and auspicious colours, the hand sanitisers are not only effective disinfectants on the go but also serve as great accessories to jazz up your overall Chinese New Year look.

They are now available at FairPrice, FairPrice Online, Cheers, Giant, Cold Storage, Guardian, Guardian Online, Watsons, Watsons Online, 7-Eleven, Lazada, Amazon, Shopee and RedMart at $3.90 each.

An exclusive design featuring the compatible Ox, Snake and Rooster zodiac animal signs and the auspicious character "fu" (meaning fortune or good luck in Chinese) will be available at FairPrice, FairPrice Online, Watsons and Watsons Online.

Refill packs of hand sanitisers without sleeve is priced at $2.65 each.

Meanwhile, stock up your home and office for Chinese New Year with the Lifebuoy x Tsum Tsum handwashes (Original Total Protect variant).

They are now available at FairPrice, FairPrice Online, Giant, Cold Storage, Guardian, Guardian Online, Watsons, Watsons Online, Sheng Siong, Lazada, Amazon, Shopee and RedMart at $2.90 each.

What is more, spend $18 on any Lifebuoy products (excluding hand sanitisers) to redeem a Lifebuoy x Tsum Tsum mandarin orange pouch, or spend $8 on Lifebuoy x Tsum Tsum hand sanitisers to redeem a Tsum Tsum red packet pack, all while stocks last at selected retail channels.

COWHEAD

Feeling Ox-picious this Chinese New Year?

From now till Feb 28, simply purchase $10 worth of any Cowhead products in a single receipt and stand a chance to bag over $6,000 worth of prizes.

Sixteen lucky shoppers will win a gold bar and $100 BenMart shopping credits.

Get your daily boost of energy with the home-grown brand's range of quality milk and dairy products that include cheddar cheese slices, fresh milk, croissants, yogurt drinks, crackers and 100 per cent organic rolled oats.

They are available at all leading supermarkets, hypermarkets and selected convenience stores, as well as benmart.com.sg

For more information on the Cowhead Prosperity Draw, visit facebook.com/cowhead.sg

NEW MOON

Impress your guests and family members with a nourishing drink in the form of the refreshing New Moon Bird's Nest with White Fungus & Rock Sugar, which also makes for an auspicious gift.

Carefully selected 100 per cent genuine superior grade bird's nest is balanced by the subtle flavour of the finest white fungus and a hint of rock sugar.

It is prepared according to a traditional simmering process under modern and strictly controlled methods, and it can be consumed directly from the bottle, chilled or warmed.

The New Moon Bird's Nest with White Fungus & Rock Sugar is now available at Newmoon.com.sg, major supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol kiosks islandwide and on major online marketplaces in retail packs of six or 24 at a promotional price of $19.90 (usual price $39.80) and $69.80 (usual price $139.60) respectively.

WALCH

The household and personal care product manufacturer is ringing in the Year of the Ox on a healthy and bullish note with its Speed Foaming Automatic Hand Wash, which promotes good hand hygiene and reduces points of contact and contamination with the 100 per cent contactless feature.

It is a new generation antibacterial handwash that can protect your family from 99.9 per cent of unwanted germs and bacteria.

It dispenses in just 0.25 seconds, is gentle on the skin and safe for all ages, and contains nano-scale foam molecules for better coverage of skin surface and deep cleansing.

The Walch Speed Foaming Automatic Hand Wash ($49.90) is now available at FairPrice, Cold Storage and Guardian.

GAIN CITY

Grab your dream Japanese brand 55-inch Android TV from just $588 (usual price $1,299) at the local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer's Android TV Day, taking place at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut tomorrow and Sunday.

Limited stocks are available and on a first-come, first-served basis.

What is more, get a pair of Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones at $99 (usual price $349) with any purchase of 55-inch and above Sony Android TVs.

In addition, purchase selected Sony Android TVs and receive a Spin & Huat free gift if you successfully RSVP for the sale at bit.ly/GainCity_AndroidTV_Day

Homeowners are in luck, there are discounts galore on everything from appliances to furniture this weekend at the New Homeowners Group Buy at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut.

Get an instant Ang Bao Cashback with your purchase, plus a free can of abalone when you spend $888 or above on selected products.

Lastly, stand a chance to win an MG HS 1.5L turbocharged SUV with every $100 spent.

Terms and conditions apply for all promotions.