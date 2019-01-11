Get ready for festive deals

COURTS

Get ready for Chinese New Year with the one-stop retailer of aspirational home products at great value.

Its 2019 New Year Catalogue features the latest furniture styles, IT and electrical gadgets, on top of festive giveaways of up to $888,888 in vouchers and prizes until Feb 24.

For home owners seeking convenience and coordination in their home furnishings, there are collections that match in style and material and come at a special discounted price if the pieces are purchased together.

The Emilio, Dempster and Kameron collections are perfect for those looking to refresh their living and dining spaces with a seamless look without breaking the bank.

Selected sofas come in water-proof fabrics, making maintenance a breeze for festive hosts.

Customisable marble dining tables are available in up to five colour finishes, three bases and three sizes.

For tech enthusiasts, major brands like Apple, LG, Samsung and Sony are on promotion (up to $300 rebate with minimum purchase of $1,888 on selected TVs).

Guru, Courts' dedicated in-house service provider, offers over 100 services covering smart home set-up, home painting, installation, as well as repair and maintenance.

Smart home automation packages start from $999 and home painting packages from $800.

COLD STORAGE

Enter the local supermarket chain's The Great Lo Hei Challenge for an abundance of activities.

From now till Jan 13, submit your own healthy yusheng recipe in the comments section of the contest post on www.facebook.com/sg.coldstorage/

The top three most-liked comments will be selected to compete in a final challenge where shoppers vote for their favourite.

The winner will receive the grand prize of $688 worth of Cold Storage vouchers.

In addition, head down to Compass One and Causeway Point for its Chinese New Year Carnival from 2pm to 5pm on Jan 12 and 13 respectively.

Enjoy in-store activities like balloon sculpting and sample CNY offerings and snap photos with the roving God of Fortune.

Lastly, spend a minimum of $25 in one receipt to redeem a watercolour calligraphy and stand a chance to win $88 worth of Cold Storage vouchers and a try at the instant lucky dip.

DON DON DONKI

The third and biggest Don Don Donki Japanese discount store in Singapore and South-east Asia opens at City Square Mall today, boasting three unique features: a more extensive perishables and delicatessen offering, a food court and a bargain section.

There will also be a wider selection of Japanese cuisine - specifically side dishes like Japanese croquette, omu-soba and the signature sweet potato.

The food court will house five stores, including ramen from the famous Hokkaido Ramen Santouka and Hokkaido ice cream from Naganuma Ice no Ie.

A corner of the Don Don Donki outlet will also allow customers to hunt for bargains starting from $1 in an area that mimics the signature Don Quijote displays in Japan that use carton boxes and handwritten price tags.

FORUM THE SHOPPING MALL

From today to Feb 17, as part of the mall's Chinese New Year campaign, redeem exclusive red packets with a minimum spend of $108 in one receipt or a mandarin orange carrier and zodiac trinket with a minimum spend of $188.

Loyal shoppers can also redeem a can of Skylight Australia abalone with a minimum spend of $198 plus a top-up of $2 made in cash.

Redemptions are only available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan 15 to 31 and must be made in person.

Enjoy festive feasting at B1 Atrium food stalls on Jan 19 and Jan 26.

From Jan 16, redeem a food stall coupon with a minimum spend of $50 in one receipt and bring your completed coupon to the Information Counter on Level 2, where five winners will each get a $50 Forum voucher.

And from Feb 1, gift your loved ones with sweet treats of soft centres, crunchy nuts and smooth caramels wrapped in milk, dark and white chocolate by redeeming a See's Candies Half Pound Chocolate Variety Box worth $44 with a minimum of $388 spent.

All redemptions must be made with same-day receipts.

FRASERS PROPERTY MALLS

The group's shopping malls are kicking off Chinese New Year celebrations with its Blossom Into Spring campaign from today to Feb 4.

Get up close with Mediacorp's Zhu Bao Bao mascots at meet-and-greet sessions with the cuddly piggy characters on selected days at Bedok Point, Changi City Point, Northpoint City, Waterway Point and YewTee Point.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of $30 stand a chance of winning the all-new five-seater Volkswagen Tiguan in the electronic lucky draw held from today to Jun 30, via the new Frasers Experience (FRx) mobile application.

The popular Lion Dance Cai Qing will usher in CNY for all eight of Frasers Property malls alongside other eye-catching performances like the Chinese Acrobatic Show and LED dragon and lion dances.

You may also be able to take home a skill or two at workshops which include Hongbao Origami, Zodiac Balloon Sculpting and Tang Yuan Making.

TOYS 'R' US

Celebrate Chinese New Year with three limited-edition Lego sets, which are now available at the toy chain.

Recreate the traditional family reunion dinner with the Lego Chinese New Year's Eve Dinner set that comes complete with a working Lazy Susan ($89.99, Asia only), or build the Dragon Dance for play and display, which comes with a working dragon ($84.99, Asia only).

You will also receive a free Year of the Pig Lego set with an $80 purchase on Lego products, while stocks last.

SUBARU

Presented by Subaru, Asia's biggest dog trainer competition Cesar's Recruit: Asia is back for a third season this year.

Auditions are now open to aspiring dog trainers aged 19 and above across the region for a chance to work with world-renowned US dog behaviour expert Cesar Millan.

Registration closes on Jan 20.

The seven-episode series will shortlist eight contestants vying for the title of Asian Recruit. They'll become their home country's ambassador and assist Millan on his global mission to help dog owners achieve balance and harmony with their pets.

The winner will also hold the title of Subaru Ambassador for one year and join Millan on his live shows as he tours Asia.