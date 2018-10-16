Get ready for Mickey Mouse shopping mania

LEVI'S

The two US icons join forces for the first time for a Mickey x Levi's collaboration for Fall/Winter 2018, including T-shirts featuring Mickey graphics and a Mickey-adorned Levi's Trucker jacket.

For the street style element, many of the graphics - which have been pulled from Disney's archives in Anaheim, California - feature flocking, embroidery and sequins.

The Mickey x Levi's collection (from $39.90) will be available across all Levi's stores from Nov 1.

UNIQLO

The Japanese company has launched a special Mickey Mouse art by Andy Warhol collection ($14.90 to $49.90).

The diverse design treatments celebrate the repetition and colouring techniques that made Warhol such a ground-breaking artist, featuring the Mickey from his Double Mickey Mouse piece.

Apart from T-shirts, the collection will also include sweatshirts and sweat dresses, as well as children's items for family coordination fun.

It is now available at all Uniqlo stores with the exception of the men's sweatshirts and women's sweat pullovers, which are available only at selected stores.

:CHOCOOLATE

The Hong Kong apparel brand presents a collection ($39.90 to $83.90) featuring T-shirts, crew neck sweaters and hoodies that pay homage to Mickey Mouse's legendary journey.

Featuring black, white and grey as its key colours, the collection also incorporates bright and vibrant hues such as pink, orange and neon green, and boasts a combination of minimalist and classic as well as retro and playful elements.

Mickey fans can wear their effortlessly stylish fall looks while celebrating the cultural legacy of Mickey Mouse.

The collection is now available at :Chocoolate's Bugis Junction and Orchard Gateway stores.

H&M

The Swedish company's Mickey Mouse collection ($8.95 to $54.95) has something for everyone - women, men and children - from dresses with an all-over Mickey print to T-shirts featuring Mickey with playful expressions.

You can even pair any look with a cute set of Mickey ears.

H&M's Mickey Mouse collection is now available online (hm.com) and at selected H&M stores.

MELISSA

Get a step closer to the happiest place on earth with the Brazilian footwear brand's collaboration with Disney this Spring/Summer 2019 as it pays homage to Mickey Mouse.

Mums can fulfil their childhood dreams with their daughters, with the Melissa Flox + Disney ($135) in black, white, pink and yellow, and the matching Mini Melissa versions ($95).

Girls can also opt for more Mini Melissa Mickey designs with the Polibolha + Disney, Classic Baby + Mickey And Friends, Ultragirl + Disney Twins III and Ultragirl + Minnie II ranges ($110).

The Melissa x Disney capsule collection will be available from Dec 1 at Melissa's Wheelock Place and Raffles City outlets.

SWAROVSKI

Since 2005, the collaboration between the Austrian crystal company and Disney has inspired countless delightful Crystal Creations, jewellery and accessory collections.

Celebrate Mickey Mouse with pieces that combine the quality and sparkle of Swarovski with the magic of Disney.

The lovable characteristics of Mickey and Minnie Mouse are re-imagined in a fresh new way with designs that feature playful details, golden metallic tones and the instantly recognisable silhouettes embellished with black and red Swarovski crystal pave.

The Mickey Mouse collection (from $99) is now available at all Swarovski stores.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery retailer introduces classic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse styles to its Disney collection.

The limited-edition anniversary charm of Mickey Mouse is meticulously crafted from Pandora's signature metal sterling silver and luxurious 14K gold, creating a design that is as timeless as the pop culture icon himself.

The pieces (from $89), part of the brand's Winter 2018 collection, will be available from Nov 1 at all Pandora stores and its eStore.

POH HENG

The home-grown jeweller celebrates the magical milestone by collaborating with The Walt Disney Company (South-east Asia) to unveil the Mickey & Minnie Stunning Silhouette Collection, an exclusive line of Mickey Mouse fine jewellery that comes in two key styles.

The Shine Like Mickey series ($600 to $2,800) comprises a pair of earrings, bracelet, pendant and necklace, with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse's silhouette encrusted with precious diamonds, set in dazzling 18K white gold.

The Oh It's Mickey series ($290 to $1,800) features a pair of earrings, two necklaces and rings, designed in Poh Heng's hallmark 22K yellow gold.

The collection will be available by the end of this month at Poh Heng boutiques islandwide.

- TATIANA MOHAMAD ROSLI