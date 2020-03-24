Get serious about serums

DR DENNIS GROSS

For women facing large pores, clogged pores and open pores, oil production need not be a side effect of products designed to shrink pores

The US dermatology skincare line’s Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting & Refining Serum contains Farnesol which fights against acne-causing bacteria and helps renewal of skin cells; Adipic Acid that binds to the skin and smooths texture by filling in fine lines, wrinkles and pores while cleansing the inner pores; Prickly Pear which provides detoxifying properties to the skin and helps reduce and prevent blackheads; and Agarikon Mushroom which contains natural astringent properties to help reduce oiliness without drying skin and helps firm skin, making pores appear smaller and tighter.

Dr Dennis Gross’ Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting & Refining Serum ($100) is now available at Sephora stores and online.

DIOR

At the heart of the French fashion and beauty house’s Diorsnow Glow Protocol is the Essence of Light Serum ($170), which activates light in the deepest layers of the skin.

Day after day, the complexion’s luminosity and evenness are restored, revealing skin with a flawless springtime freshness. Enjoy brighter skin up to three tones in two months and dark spot correction (33 per cent fewer, 29 per cent smaller and 41 per cent lighter).

This year, Dior Science also takes protection to the next level with the Diorsnow Ultimate UV Shield ($90), combining strengthened protection with the comfort of an extremely breathable texture.

Boasting an SPF 50+ PA++++, it offers broad-spectrum protection against UVB and UVA rays, while preventing oxidative stress caused by blue and infrared light, thereby helping combat hyperpigmentation and photo-ageing.

The Diorsnow collection is now available at all Dior counters islandwide.

CANVAS

Quench your skin’s thirst with the Australian skincare brand’s Ultra-Hydrating Serums that rejuvenate dry and dehydrated skin with a quick burst of hydration.

The Rose Otto Multi-Intensive Face Oil Serum ($132.20) is designed with Rose Otto and five essential oils – Bergamot Non-Phototoxic, Geranium Egyptian, Patchouli, Olive Squalene and Papaya Seed – to intensely hydrate skin, improve radiance and suppleness.

Meanwhile, the Rose Otto Concentrated Hydration Serum ($54.50) is a lightweight, fast-absorbing serum that maintains skin’s optimum level of hydration throughout the day with time-release technology.

Bergamot, Patchouli and Geranium Essential Oils improve cell regeneration and help to stimulate lymphatic drainage to remove excess fluid and toxins, while Carrageenan traps moisture for long-lasting hydration, revealing soft and supple skin.

Lastly, the Advanced Hydrating Serum ($112.90 and $227.20) is formulated with Fructan and Polyglutamic acid to boost skin’s moisture levels, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and repair skin’s barrier function. Algin helps the skin to retain water for long-lasting hydration, revealing a dewy, youthful complexion.

The Canvas products are now available at www.canvasbeauty.com.sg.

CLARINS

Let your skin breathe better and look brighter with the French skincare brand’s Bright Plus Advanced Brightening Dark Spot-Targeting Serum, thanks two super-oxygenation plant extracts.

Rose-myrtle extract is expertly combined with acerola seed extract, which has a proven ability to help skin cells consume oxygen.

Together, this powerful duo provides skin with double oxygenation, keeping it flawless and even, with a healthy glow from within.

The Bright Plus Advanced Brightening Dark Spot-Targeting Serum ($182) is now available at all Clarins boutiques, counters and www.clarins.com.sg.