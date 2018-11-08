Get set for Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

Everything you see in the picture except for the models is available on Taobao or Tmall.

Calling all shrewd bargain-hunters.

Yes, I am addressing you — the one who compares the prices of five merchants just to score a fifty-cent discount off a pair of socks. The one who patiently waits for, then pounces on deals to enjoy 20 per cent off that piece of furniture you have been eyeing for so long.

Mark your calendar for November 11 — when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group’s highly anticipated annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival begins, getting your pulse racing with plenty of good discounts to cash in on.

The eagerly anticipated event’s “Buy More for Less” tagline succinctly summarises your shopping mantra — get more bang for your buck by paying less through discounts and deals.

Being the astute shopper that you are, you probably already have a winning strategy mapped out.

For instance, you have started scouring Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall platforms now for deals, filling your shopping basket so that on November 11, all you need to do is to hit the buy button to snag your spoils. Easy peasy.

Despite the name of the event, the trick is never to wait till the eleventh hour — start accumulating stackable deals now that can be utilised strategically at checkout on November 11.

In its 10th year, the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is Alibaba Group’s brainchild that has gained much traction worldwide over the years.

The annual e-commerce frenzy, which lasts for 24 hours on November 11, offers shoppers deals and discounts on a staggering range of more than 1.5 billion products just on Alibaba’s Chinese-language retail platforms including Taobao and Tmall. This year, more than 180,000 brands from China and around the world will participate in the celebration.

Here in Singapore, where apparel, furniture and electronics are hot sellers, Taobao and Tmall will extend various promotional offers that are exclusive to local users, in addition to deals that apply to shoppers around the world. Here are some ways to shop smarter on Taobao this 11.11:

Accumulate stackable discounts

These deals help you pay less when you checkout your shopping basket on November 11. They include more than RMB10 billion in daily hongbao giveaways and shop coupons for select product categories on Taobao and Tmall for shoppers around the world, which will be available for grabs from now until November 11.

This is on top of promo codes worth up to RMB555 each for eligible Taobao users, and additional discount vouchers from select merchants!

From now to November 11, exclusive promotion codes from these local partners — eatigo, Kaodim and Singtel — will secure you even more discounts.

After your online shopping spree, cash in on the payment promotions of UOB and Maybank cards when you are ready to checkout your shopping cart.

If you are new to Taobao, good news — no transaction fee will be charged for your first order on mobile. You can also enjoy an extra discount voucher and other special offers.

Flashy dashy

From November 8 to 11, get daily flash deals hawking products at RMB11.11 (S$2.20) on your radar. Be on the alert as these deals tend to happen spontaneously.

Free shipping deals

On November 11, free direct shipping to Singapore will also be offered for a wide range of items curated by Tmall Signature — Tmall’s official store targeting consumers outside mainland China.

Grab a friend

Already using Taobao or Tmall? For the first time in Singapore, you can win additional shopping vouchers and a chance to snatch prizes worth up to RMB100,000 by referring friends to download and make purchases on Taobao Lite, an app for overseas users.

Giveaways galore

There’s more! From November 9 to 11, head on down to Taobao and Tmall’s first-of-its-kind showcase at NomadX, Singapore’s first “phygital” multi-label concept store at Plaza Singapura. Apart from special 11.11 programme for new users, there will be additional giveaways for visitors on November 11 itself as part of the celebration.

Now, shrewd bargain-hunter, it is time to commence your game plan, collect your discounts and indulge in the thrill of bargain hunting.

Visit world.taobao.com or download Taobao’s mobile app to get started now.

Terms and conditions apply to all promotions, discounts and deals.