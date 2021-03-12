Get set for a shopping spree

COMPASS ONE

Embark on a shopping spree at the mall from now till April 25 and be rewarded with Compass One vouchers.

Kick things off by participating in the Weekly Lucky Bingo.

Simply spend a minimum of $5 in a single receipt at any store on each level from B1 to L4, and present the five receipts to redeem a $10 voucher weekly.

Receive additional $20 vouchers if your submitted receipts match two of the Mystery Stores of the week.

For more details, visit www.compassone.sg/bingoblingo2021

What's more, Citi credit card members exclusively receive a $5 voucher when they charge a minimum of $120 to their Citi credit card.

Meanwhile, earn 500 Compass One points when you come dressed in blue or present the mall with a blue item on March 15 and 22 as part of its GOBLUE4SG campaign.

At the same time, help brighten someone's day with an act of kindness.

Hop over to the sustainability area at Level 1 with donations like a bag of contact lens blisters, halal canned food, breakfast cereal, instant beverage (multipack), unused electronic devices and/or accessories, and unused or old laptops in good working condition (to be dropped off at Level 3's customer service counter).

SUNSILK

The British hair care brand has released its first Collagen Filler Super Conditioner, a revolutionary product line to give every woman smooth, shiny and beautiful hair.

Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins in the human body, instrumental in providing strength and structure to our skin, hair and other connective tissues.

To that end, Sunsilk infuses hydra collagen complex into its new Super Conditioner range, to help protect and restore hair damaged by everyday handling or chemical processes.

It is a post-wash product that can either be used as a conditioner or hair treatment.

Suitable for daily use and all hair types, it comes in two variants - Power Shine and Damage Rescue - and is free of parabens, colourants and alcohol.

The Sunsilk Collagen Filler Super Conditioner series ($5.90 each only in March, usual price $7.90) is now available at selected FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong and Watsons outlets.

GAIN CITY

The Gain City Tech Show has been extended and will take place tomorrow and on Sunday at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut.

Grab 65-inch TVs from just $1,299, and enjoy up to $580 trade-in discount for your old TV.

You can also expect up to 70 per cent off laptops, gaming gear, phones, IT gadgets, smart home products and more from your favourite brands. Terms and conditions apply.

Make a beeline for the top five tech deals such as the Lenovo 10.1-inch Tablet 2nd Gen ($229, usual price $299), Samsung Tab S7 11-inch Wi-Fi Black ($898, usual price $998; plus free Samsung Buds+, case and wireless charging pads worth $428) and Samsung A42 6.6-inch smartphone ($448, usual price $498; plus free 128GB micro SD card).

Purchase the Samsung S21 Ultra 6.8-inch smartphone this weekend and get a free Watch Active2 40mm BT, clear cover and wireless charger power pack (worth $451), plus an additional 10,000 family member points worth $100.

Lastly, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is now at $1,788 (usual price $1,987), plus free Microsoft Office 365 Personal (worth $89) and Surface Type Cover (worth $188).

RSVP for Gain City's Tech Show at http://bit.ly/GainCityTechShow

In addition, shoppers can look out for in-store events, such as meeting baking blogger Javier Tan (also known as Bakeomaniac) tomorrow at 1pm.

He will share his baking tips and easy-to-follow recipes such as coffee bean cookies and dark chocolate banana muffins along with Mayer Marketing.

There will also be a Spring Blossom Cooking Demo featuring Japanese cuisine by Rosalind - The Conscious Chef on Sunday at 3pm, where you can see Brandt appliances in action and stand a chance to receive Brandt recipe books and goodie bags (while stocks last).

Terms and conditions apply.

SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB

The integrated sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub is the place to be to give your children a fun and fulfilling break this March school holidays.

From March 15 to 19, 9am to 3pm daily, the five-day Sports Hub Multi-Activity Camp allows campers to try their hand at a variety of sports including soccer, frisbee, floorball, rugby and dodgeball.

Alternatively, take a trip down memory lane with POSTERity - Singapore Indoor Stadium Posters Of Events, 1990-2020, a newly installed exhibition where you can view posters autographed by international artistes like Jay Chou and Blackpink who have performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Over at Kallang Wave Mall, hop onto a Segway or hoverboard and navigate around an obstacle course or explore the virtual world at the Interactive VR Maze Quest.

Or let the children experience sports, form new friendships and learn life skills with activities such as kayaking, basketball and even tailored sporting programmes for the littlest ones.

AR FUM

This month, in celebration of International Women's Day, the laundry care expert developed for busy women is making its Pink Love products available in a limited-edition gift box, which includes one tub of laundry capsules ($29.90) and a 150g bottle of In-Wash Scent Booster Beads (worth $7.90).

It is convenient and hassle-free to use as it is both a detergent and a softener all in one, and ar FUM comes pre-measured with the right amount of detergent for every load.

It also boasts anti-static properties, deep cleans your clothes and removes stains, all the while protecting and maintaining the vibrancy of coloured clothing and maintaining up to 16 weeks of long-lasting fragrance.

The ar FUM Pink Love variant limited-edition gift box is now available at a promotional price of $23.90 at FairPrice and the Walch Official Store on Shopee and Lazada, while stocks last.