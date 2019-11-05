Get set for Singles Weekend shopping spree

Appreciate the art of embroidery with an iconic kimono by Sean Sheila at SocietyA

Customers can look forward to major discounts on Pomelo’s exclusive selection of this year’s best-selling items online

POMELO

The 11.11 Sale will be the Southeast Asian fashion brand’s largest event to date, offering massive discounts of up to 90 per cent off and over 5,000 styles to choose from.

And for the first time ever, customers can look forward to major discounts on Pomelo’s exclusive selection of this year’s best-selling items online as well.

On Pomelofashion.com and the Pomelo App, the sale takes off at midnight on Nov 11 for only 24 hours.

Those who shop directly on the Pomelo App will be treated to additional discounts, using the exclusive voucher codes displayed online from Nov 4 to 11.

Others who prefer to try their items in-store at 313@somerset will also enjoy the same discounts from Nov 8 to 11.

UNIQLO

The Japanese fashion retailer is offering shoppers special promotions on their purchases at uniqlo.com/sg, with more than 100 items available at even more affordable prices.

From Nov 8 to 11, enjoy savings of up to $50 per item, from winter wear and daily essentials to the Hybrid Down Ultra Warm Coat and Heattech Ultra Warm Innerwear.

From now to Dec 1, Uniqlo will be gifting customers one iron-on patch for every pair of Uniqlo jeans purchased online. Four designs from Pew Pew Patches will be featured, with one design released each week.

And from now to Nov 11, spend $250 and above per transaction on uniqlo.com/sg and stand a chance to win one year’s worth of LifeWear items, as well as the opportunity to get styled by local fashion stylist Grace Lim.

Shoppers who spend $100 and above per transaction will also receive a $10 in-store coupon via the Uniqlo app.

SOCIETYA

Boasting a collection of international brands by Asian designers, shop till you drop at the multi-label fashion label with 11 per cent off all regular priced items (excluding New Arrivals, Designer Spotlight, Trunkshow and Sales items) from Nov 8 to 11, in-store at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and online at www.society-a.com.

Channel your inner city girl with pieces from LIE, appreciate the art of embroidery with an iconic kimono by Sean Sheila or exude your sporty chic personality with an outfit from PH5.

SocietyA members and VIPs will also enjoy additional discounts during this period.

DESIGN ORCHARD & NOMADX

Begin your retail therapy at Design Orchard with the lifestyle destination’s Singles Day Sale, offering 11 per cent off all items from Nov 9 to 11.

Shop local fashion favourites like Matter, Weekend Sundries and Photo Phactory, and pamper your skin with RE:ERTH products at their space on Orchard Road.

As part of its first anniversary celebration, Plaza Singapura’s multi-label concept space NomadX will also be sharing some irresistible deals at its pop-up store at Star Vista from Nov 7 to 17, featuring K-beauty brands like Klairs and Cosrx sold by My Beauty Moments as well as trendy womenswear such as Ans.ein and QLOTHE.

Customers will stand a chance to win up to $100 worth of shopping vouchers with a minimum spend of $30.

SUPERGA

From Nov 8 to 11, the Italian sneaker specialist is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent, with prices starting from $30, only on www.superga.com.sg.

Top sale picks include the Sport Panatta ($55, usual price $129.90), 2390 Military ($55, usual price $89.90), 9TS Suede Poly ($55, usual price $149.90), 2750 Pearled ($40, usual price $89.90), 2750 Embroidery ($50, usual price $109.90) and Junior Classic ($30, usual price $49.90).

SPUR URBAN MINE

The Korean shoe brand’s big sale kicks off at midnight on Nov 8 till Nov 11, but members can get a head start on Nov 6.

You can choose to shop online at www.spurshoes.sg, which offers a wide selection of styles going for the special buy price of $49.90.

Meanwhile, those who visit the Plaza Singapura outlet will enjoy a store-exclusive sale during the four-day period, where you buy two pairs and get the third pair free.

