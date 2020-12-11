Get shopping at these 12.12 sales

Exclusively for Paragon Club members, spend a minimum of $300 in a receipt to earn 30x bonus points on Dec 12.

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer's 12.12 sale takes place tomorrow, where for one day only, all 14 stores and Gaincity.com will be offering exciting discounts on almost everything storewide.

For online shoppers who are raring to go, visit Gaincity.com for the 12.12 pre-sales promotion, with 12 selected items at special prices every day starting at 12.01am from today.

So be sure to stay up and grab exciting deals on air-conditioners like the Midea System 3 Aircon 3X9000 BTU ($2,359, usual price $3,118.80; with free three-year installation warranty and upgrade material), Panasonic System 2 Aircon 2X9000 BTU ($2,199, usual price $2,602.80; with free three-year installation warranty, upgrade material and $200 Gain City voucher) and Sharp System 3 Aircon 3X9000 BTU ($2,999, usual price $3,874.80; with free three-year installation warranty, upgrade material and $300 Gain City voucher).

Fans of Philips TVs are in for a treat, as the 32-inch HD Smart TV Saphi 4 Ticks is going at $329 (usual price $499, with additional $41 off), the 50-inch UHD Smart TV 4 Ticks is at $799 (usual price $999, with additional $111 off and free wall mount installation) and the 58-inch UHD Smart TV 4 Ticks is at $999 (usual price $1,299, with additional $150 off, free wall mount installation and free Philips True Wireless Earphone worth $139, while stocks last).

Spruce up your kitchen with the Mayer Digital Air Fryer 5.5L ($86, usual price $349), Mayer Electric Oven 40L ($338, usual price $699) and Sharp 2-Door Fridge 317L 3 Ticks ($749, usual price $999, with additional $150 off), or keep things clean and fresh at home with the Sharp Top Load Washer 7kg 2 Ticks ($349, usual price $399, with additional $70 off), Panasonic Front Load Washer 7kg 3 Ticks ($399, usual price $549, with additional $50 off) and Karcher Wet & Dry Vacuum 1000W ($98, usual price $178).

Expect big savings on electronics too.

Keep your eyes peeled for the Lenovo Laptop 14-inch I5-1035G1 IdeaPad 5 ($899, usual price $1,199), Dell Laptop 14-inch I5-1035G1 ($999, usual price $1,549), HP Laptop 14-inch Ryzen 5 ($699, usual price $899), Oppo A92 Smartphone 6.5-inch ($369, usual price $399, with free gift pack), Lenovo M10 Tablet 10.1-inch ($249, usual price $299, with extra 10 per cent off) and Sudio Tolv TWS Black ($99, usual price $199).

In addition, every $100 spent entitles customers to one lucky draw chance to win a new MG HS 1.5L turbo-charged SUV.

For more information, visit gaincity.com/win-a-car. Terms and conditions apply.

PARAGON

Enjoy 12.12 rewards at the shopping mall, exclusively for Paragon Club members.

Spend a minimum of $300 in a single receipt to earn 30x bonus points only on Dec 12. This is limited to the first 170 members and capped at one redemption per member at a maximum of 500 points per member.

What's more, redeem a $10 shopping or dining e-voucher from your favourite brands with only 12 points, while stocks last. This is limited to three redemptions per member per brand.

Terms and conditions apply.

For more details, visit the Concierge at Level 1 or paragon.sg.

HARVEY NORMAN

The Australian electrical and IT retailer is celebrating its new store opening at Westgate Basement 1 with additional discounts and promotions on Dec 12-13.

Check out more than 75 washers and dryers of different capacities, select from the TV and sound range that offers a variety of options from entry-level digital TVs to the highest resolution QLED 8K available today and browse more than 80 displays of fridges.

What's more, use your climate-friendly household e-vouchers to get an additional $150 rebate plus a further 10 per cent off discounted prices on three-ticks and above fridges, free disposal and 15 per cent off product care.

This weekend, shoppers will be able to enjoy exciting in-store happenings and unbeatable grand opening and 12.12 specials at Harvey Norman.

Spend a minimum of $100 to get a chance to try your hand at the Sure-Win Gachapon, where you can win attractive prizes including Asus laptops, a Sony 40-inch TV, Dyson Air Purifier Tower Fans, Dyson Airwrap Styler, Wireless Earbuds, dining vouchers and more.

Stand a chance to win additional cashback at the Tikam Tikam game with a minimum spend of $500.

In addition, shoppers can choose their own gifts, including a free hotel staycation package worth over $280.

Lastly, pay with Kris+ and earn 3x KrisPay miles. Terms and conditions apply.

COLD STORAGE

Playing Santa has never been this fun and fulfilling with the local supermarket chain's Christmas Care packages, which you can order in stores or from coldstorage.com.sg/christmas2020

Pick from seven selections aptly named after festive symbols like Mistletoe or Tinsel. These packages include chocolates, chips and miniature bottles of sparkling juice or wine, with prices ranging from $15.90 to $41.50. UOB card members exclusively receive a $5 or $10 voucher with a minimum spend of $60 or $80 respectively in a single receipt.