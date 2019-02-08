Get together for buys and bashes

IKEA

The Swedish furniture retailer celebrates Billy's 40th birthday this year by launching the limited edition bookcase in yellow - a fun and bright addition to one of the brand's most beloved products.

The fan favourite's customisable feature that utilises the multi-coloured Bottna range of inserts has created endless possibilities for storage solutions, display spaces or organisation options in everyone's home.

Meanwhile, Ikea has collaborated again with industrial design icon Tom Dixon for a second launch of the Delaktig collection ($90 to $1,029) - this time with a bed frame. Along with sustainable bed frames made out of 50 per cent recycled aluminium, the series also features new headboards and a selection of sofa covers.

The yellow BILLY bookcase ($129) will be available at Ikea stores from Feb 14, and the Delaktig collection at both physical and online stores (ikea.sg) from this month.

WARNER BROS.

From Feb 13 to March 3, explore a gallery of almost 80 customised Marvin The Martian Dorbz figurines designed by well-known designers, artists, influencers and personalities, including Aaron Kwok, Michelle Reis, Fann Wong, Mark Lee, Li Nanxing, Little Miss Bento, Carina Lau and more.

An extensive range of Looney Tunes merchandise featuring designs from artists participating in the campaign will also be available at the immersive experiential Get Animated Invasion pop-up at Raffles City Level 1.

Figurines exhibited will be auctioned off online, and all proceeds will go to support the Make-A-Wish International charity foundation.

CLARKE QUAY

Singles are invited to party on Valentine's Day at Valentine Vendetta, which is back for its eighth year and held at Clarke Quay Fountain Square on Feb 14 (doors open at 6.30pm till late).

The event is known for its fun games that encourage guests to mingle with new people, and you can even win prizes worth $2,500 from Fervor Montréal, The Black Rose and a two-night stay at The Farm At San Benito in Lipa City, Philippines.

Early bird tickets (inclusive of two drinks) are now available online at $20, while tickets (inclusive of one drink) at the door are available at $25.

NZ HEALTH NATURALLY

The Kiwi company specialising in dietary supplements introduces Manuka Honey Lozenges to its wide range of Manuka Honey products.

Its lozenges use UMF 10+ Manuka Honey as the main ingredient, combined with Propolis, natural lemon or strawberry flavours and other ingredients to provide soothing effects to throat discomforts.

The NZ Health Naturally Manuka Honey Lozenges are now available in Lemon and Strawberry (for kids over two years old) at selected Guardian stores and Unity pharmacies at $10.70 (usual price $11.90).