Get your beauty boost

DRGL

Local skincare brand DrGL by celebrity aesthetics doctor Georgia Lee introduces the Moisturiser Collagen Boost ($268) that hydrates skin for a youthful radiance.

Specially curated by skincare professionals, it is infused with three forms of hyaluronic acid that targets different layers of skin for overall moisture protection and firm supple skin.

It also contains quality natural ingredients that are full of vitamins and antioxidants to smooth fine lines and provide anti-ageing immunity.

In just four weeks, see your complexion become visibly younger and more radiant.

The Moisturiser Collagen Boost is available now at all DrGL counters, DrSpa boutiques and online at drgl.com

NOVU AESTHETICS

PHOTOS: NOVU AESTHETICS

The new and improved Glazo Gold treatment ($128) from the home-grown skincare and medical aesthetics provider is infused with gold and black ginseng extracts to promote anti-ageing.

Gold is known for its anti-ageing and skin rejuvenation properties, while black ginseng is able to repair skin damage and enhance skin's energy.

The treatment starts with the application of a carbon, gold and black ginseng glaze. Then, the glaze is vapourised with a gentle laser to exfoliate the skin.

The result is smooth, supple and brighter skin in just one 10-minute session.

For sustained results, a course of 12 treatments is recommended.

The Glazo Gold treatment is now available at all Novu Medical Aesthetic Clinics.

ESSENTIAL

PHOTOS: ESSENTIAL

It is time to start showing your hair cuticles some love with the new haircare range by global haircare brand Essential. Formulated with an improved 360° Cuticle Care Technology, it will repair dry, damaged, cracked cuticles and strengthen hair.

The range includes the Tame & Control shampoo and conditioner, perfect for frizzy hair against humidity, and the Weightlessly Smooth shampoo and conditioner for flat and limp hair.

The improved nano-mesh technology also adheres to each strand of hair more evenly, reducing hair friction for smoother and more aligned hair.

Each bottle of shampoo or conditioner is $10.90, and is available at Watsons, supermarkets and online at RedMart and Amazon Prime.