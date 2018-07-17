Get your beauty boost

BY TERRY

The French cosmetic brand's Hippy Chic collection (above) reimagines 70s summer vibes and channels the bohemian shades of Ibiza.

It features the Sun Designer Palette ($95) - which consists of blush, highlight and bronzer in two shades (#5 Happy Chic and #6 Happy Sun) - and the twist-on lip dual lipstick ($52) in eight vibrant shades. These sheer yet intense premium lip pigments create a beautiful plump, contour and gloss for the perfect gradient effect.

By Terry's Hippy Chic collection is now available at Escentials stores at Tangs Orchard, Paragon and online at www.sephora.sg and www.escentials.com

ELIE SAAB

Elie Saab’s Le Parfum in White (left) and Girl of Now Shine.

The Lebanese fashion designer has invented a world of femininity for his first fragrance, Le Parfum in White ($102/30ml, $153/50ml and $197/90ml).

It features top notes of mandarin, blackcurrant bud and pear and a base note of vanilla.

Elie Saab also introduced Girl of Now Shine ($97/30ml, $147/50ml and $189/90ml), created by perfumer duo Sophie Labbe and Dominique Ropion. The scent has heart notes of ylang ylang and jasmine, enveloped in a veil of powdery vanilla and iris.

Both fragrances are now available at Tangs Orchard and VivoCity, Metro Paragon and Centrepoint, Takashimaya Department Store, Robinsons The Heeren and Raffles City as well as Isetan Scotts.

LANEIGE

The Korean skincare brand's Laneige Homme Blue Energy anti-ageing line is supercharged to deliver cleaner and healthier skin for men.

Fuelled with Laneige's patented Upgrading Youthful Force technology, the Blue Energy Skin Toner ($42) and Blue Energy Essence in Lotion ($45) provide intensive care to combat major skin stressors for modern urban men.

These include dryness, loss of elasticity, fine wrinkles, dullness and after-shave irritation.

Formulated with a smooth, comforting gel-like texture and a refreshingly spicy citrus scent, the line is now available at all Laneige boutiques and counters as well as Lazada Singapore and Zalora Singapore.